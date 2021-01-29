Talent Management & Organization Transformation Consulting Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Talent Management & Organization Transformation Consulting Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2027.Global Talent Management & Organization Transformation Consulting Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Talent Management & Organization Transformation Consulting helps the organizations by providing leadership development, talent management and mitigation of human capital risk. The increasing need for leadership assessment and development to aid the growth for the organization drives the market growth. Further, use of software and Big data analytics and artificial Intelligence fuels the market growth as these software helps the consultancy to quickly evaluate and generate results regarding talent management. For Instance: In Spain, the rise of artificial intelligence market in Spain is emerging owing to the government funding to support digital agenda. According to the Invest in Spain Organization, government of Spain has allocated funds around USD 2.85 billion to fulfill digital agenda. Furthermore, rising access to Information provides a boost to the market growth as with the increasing access to information, high efficiency management tools the required. However, high implementation costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Talent Management & Organization Transformation Consulting market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of organizations and early adoption of technology in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising awareness regarding benefits of the consultancy would create lucrative growth prospects for the Talent Management & Organization Transformation Consulting market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Accenture PLC

Bain & Company

KPMG International Cooperative

Mercer LLC

The Boston Consulting Group

PricewaterhouseCoopers

McKinsey & Company

Ernst & Young Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Talent Management

Organization Transformation

By Application:

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Talent Management & Organization Transformation Consulting Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

