Manufacturing Execution System Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market is valued approximately USD 11.39 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.50% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A manufacturing execution system is an information mechanism used in a manufacturing unit to monitor, connect, and control complex flows and manufacturing equipment. The fundamental objective of the manufacturing execution system is to secure the effective application of manufacturing operations and exercise upliftment in the production output. The global pandemic of COVID-19 will affect adversely to the market growth as many factories were closed due to the lack in supply of essential raw material and visit of employees during lockdowns. The market is expected to grow over the forecast years due to the significant rise in industrial automation where advance technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning etc. are used to successfully accomplish production activity and enhancing productivity. For instance: according to the study by Aruba Organization in 2018, over 68% of the business leaders in industrial sector use IoT for monitoring and maintenance and over 54% of business leaders prefer IoT for remote operation. In addition, rise in need for massive production and connected supply chain to cater the growing population are the factor propelling the growth of market. However, lack of awareness regarding benefits of MES solutions among small medium enterprises is the factor hamper the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Manufacturing Execution System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of stringent norms regarding manufacturing execution systems. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such rise in automation in industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Manufacturing Execution System Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Siemens AG
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
SAP SE
ABB Ltd.
Dassault Systèmes
AVEVA plc
Oracle Corp.
General Electric
Emerson Electric
Miracom
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Function offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Function:
Quality Analysis
Document Control
Inventory Management
Production Tracking
Production Performance Analysis
Resource Allocation
Others
By Process Industry:
Oil and Gas
Food and Beverages
Chemical
Power and Energy
Others
By Discrete Industry:
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace and defense
Metal and Mining
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Manufacturing Execution System Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors