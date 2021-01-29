Deep Neural Networks Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The Global Deep Neural Networks Market is projected to reach USD 5.98 billion in 2027. The market is expected to be driven owing to extensive rise in the big data analytics, emergence of the deep learning through neural networks and cognitive analytical procedures in various verticals including IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, e-commerce, and healthcare, among others.
The rising implementation of the deep neural networks in clinical diagnosis, image & signal analysis and interpretation, and drug & vaccine development, among others, are propelling the market growth broadly. The BFSI sector segment had a mentionable market share due to numerous application areas related to financial analysis, predictive costing, risk investigation, and others.
The Deep Neural Networks market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Google, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Qualcomm, Intel, Ward Systems, Starmind, Neurala, NeuralWare, and Clarifai, among others.
Deep Neural Networks Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Deep Neural Networks market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software & Application
Services
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Data Preprocessing
Analytical Tools
Visualization
Optimization
Others
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cloud
On-Premises
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
BFSI
IT & Telecommunication
Electronics & Semiconductors
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare & Biotechnology
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing Industries
Retail & E-Commerce
Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Deep Neural Networks Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Deep Neural Networks Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Deep Neural Networks Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Deep Neural Networks Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Deep Neural Networks Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Deep Neural Networks Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Deep Neural Networks Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Deep Neural Networks Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Deep Neural Networks Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
