Mobile Satellite Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Mobile Satellite Services Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.19 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key drivers expected to boost the market growth for mobile satellite services are growing demand for mobility, rising connectivity of smartphone and satellite technologies, and increasing developments in digital technology across the world. Moreover, rising consumer awareness of the benefits of satellite services and low transport costs are factors also anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
North America is expected to dominate the market for mobile satellite networks due to better technological infrastructure and enhanced network connectivity. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to technological advances in telecommunication infrastructure and increased government investments in the implementation of 5G technology.
The Mobile Satellite Services market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Ericsson, Globalstar, Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., Inmarsat plc, ORBCOMM, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, EchoStar Corporation, Intelsat Corporation, Viasat, Inc., and Telstra Corporation Limited among others.
Mobile Satellite Services Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Mobile Satellite Services market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Maritime MSS
Aeronautical MSS
Land MSS
Broadcast MSS
Personal MSS
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Data Service
Video Service
Tracking and Monitoring Service
Voice Service
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation
Oil & Gas
Media & Entertainment
BFSI
Automotive
Mining
Aviation
IT and Telecom
Government
Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Mobile Satellite Services Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Mobile Satellite Services Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Mobile Satellite Services Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Mobile Satellite Services Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Mobile Satellite Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Mobile Satellite Services Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Mobile Satellite Services Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Mobile Satellite Services Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Mobile Satellite Services Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
