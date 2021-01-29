Crop Monitoring Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global crop monitoring market would be worth USD 5.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the measures taken by governments of several countries to meet the rising demand for food. Rising adoption of the global navigation satellite system, which helps farmers to perform real-time crop vegetation index monitoring, is contributing to growth of the market for crop monitoring. Increasing preferences by farmers to enhance agricultural productivity is likely to boost the demand for crop monitoring solutions in the near future. Rising labor wages led by the declining agricultural workforce in developed economies has resulted in the shift of preference toward automation operations achieved through usage of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) in the agriculture sector.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the most rapidly expanding market for crop monitoring during the forecast period. Growing global population, coupled with the increasing demand for food in developing economies, is driving the market for crop monitoring in the region.
The Crop Monitoring market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Key market participants include Yara International, Topcon Corporation, The Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Bayer), Precision Hawk, Trimble, Deere & Company, Raven Industries, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, and Lindsay Corporation.
Crop Monitoring Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Crop Monitoring market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Variable Rate Technology
Sensing & Imagery
Automation & Robotics
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Software
Hardware
Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Soil Monitoring
Variable Rate Application
Field Mapping
Yield Mapping & Monitoring
Crop Scouting & Monitoring
Weather Tracking & Forecasting
Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
