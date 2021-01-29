Virtual Power Plant Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global virtual power plant market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3,724.2 million by 2028 at a relatively robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing initiatives of various governments regarding adoption of renewable sources of energy, which is driving renewable power generation activities. Rapid urbanization and rising focus on decarbonization, along with the rapid digitalization trend, are other factors driving adoption of virtual power plants, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing energy consumption is another factor driving demand for virtual power plants to monitor and increase production of energy from renewable sources.
North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global virtual power plant market in 2019. Implementation of stringent government regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions and the growing trend of green energy in countries in the region is boosting the utilization of virtual power plants in North America.
The Virtual Power Plant market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.
Key players in the market include ABB, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Blue Pillar, Cisco systems, Inc., Cpower Energy Management, Enel X, General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM, and Next Kraftwerke.
Virtual Power Plant Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background.
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)
Residential
Industrial and Commercial
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)
Distributed Generation
Demand Response
Mixed Asset
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Virtual Power Plant Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Virtual Power Plant Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Virtual Power Plant Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Virtual Power Plant Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Virtual Power Plant Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Virtual Power Plant Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Virtual Power Plant Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Virtual Power Plant Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Virtual Power Plant Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
