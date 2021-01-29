Gasoline Direct Injection System Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Gasoline direct injection system is a method of fuel injection. The system uses highly pressurized gasoline which is pumped into modern two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline engines of vehicles. The highly pressurized gasoline is injected through a common rail fuel line into the combustion chamber of each cylinder of the engine. Usage of GDI system results in increased power, fuel efficiency, and ultra-lean-burn of fuel. Thus, the demand for GDI system is evident due to surge in demand for low-emission, high-performance and fuel-efficient vehicles. As per Statista, the total global car sales in 2017 cars with gasoline technology covered astonishing 76% of the total global car sales followed by Diesel with 19% sales. Moreover, as per EIA, in 2019, Americans consumed about 142 billion gallons of motor gasoline. Also total gasoline consumption accounted for 58% of total transportation sector energy consumption. Thus, the high gasoline consumption demonstrates extensive use of gasoline direct injection systems driving the market growth. However, high cost of GDI system due to high pressure components and increase in penetration of electric vehicles impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Gasoline Direct Injection System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing environmental protection awareness coupled with increased governmental policies to cut carbon emissions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gasoline Direct Injection System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Delphi Automotive LLP

DENSO Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental Corporation Gmbh

Magneti Marelli

Stanadyne LLC

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Keihin Corporation

TI Automotive

GP Performance

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Fuel Injectors

Fuel Pumps

Sensors

Electronic Control Units (ECU)

Others

By Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

