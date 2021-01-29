Bicycle Frame Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Bicycle Frame Market is valued approximately USD 20.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A bicycle frame is the most basic structure of a bicycle which provides functionality and design to the bicycle. The conventional materials used for these frames are Steel, Bamboo and Plastic aluminum. The market growth is primarily driven by growing adoption of bicycles due to rising health consciousness. As cycling is considered as a convineint form of exercise which ensures healthy lifestyle, and helps overcome obesity and other related problems. Additionally, growing number of participants in recreational activities and sports also propel the market towards growth. For Instance: In April 2018, United Nationals General Assembly announced 3rd June as World Bicycle day. The allotment of the day paves way for major cycling events to promote physical and mental health and well being. For instance: in 2018, in New Delhi over 10,000 cyclists accumulated to celebrate World Bicycling day and also used it as an opportunity to launch New Delhi’s bike sharing system in the core city area. Moreover, the surging traffic congestion and rising awareness among people regarding environment safety are further likely to propel the demand for bicycle frame over the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1237

The regional analysis of global Bicycle Frame market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing awareness and rising environmental concerns. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bicycle Frame market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Motobecane

Miyata Bikes

Rocky Mountain

Litespeed

Carrera

Hutch

Specialized

Calfee

Burley

Bianchi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Alloy

Aluminum

Carbon Fiber

Composite

Scandium

Steel

Others

By Application:

BMX Bike

Mountain Bike

Road Bike

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1237

Target Audience of the Global Bicycle Frame Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/