Thermal Interface Materials Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global thermal interface materials market is projected to be worth USD 4,471.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The thermal interface materials market is estimated to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. Growing demand for electronic devices with miniaturization, high-end processors with enhanced processing power, and high integration drives the product demand. Typically, a high-end processor, an essential electronic gives-off a large amount of heat, poses a significant challenge to the electronic devices’ overall performance and lifetime. Thermal interface materials with high thermal conductivity are beneficial in dissipating the generated heat, allowing the devices’ optimum operational efficiency. At present, thermal interface materials find widespread usage in electronic components’ IC packaging.
North America held the second-largest market share in 2019, owing to the presence of leading electronics & semiconductor manufacturing companies in the region. Also, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and the growing adoption of electric vehicles in the region drive the market demand.
The Thermal Interface Materials market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.
Key participants include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Indium Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, 3M Company, Momentive Performance Materials, Wakefield-Vette, Inc., Laird Technologies Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Zalman Tech Co. Ltd., and Bergquist Company Inc., among others.
Thermal Interface Materials Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Thermal Interface Materials market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Greases & Adhesives
Tapes & Films
Gap Fillers
Phase Change Materials
Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Computers
Telecom
Consumer Durables
Automotive Electronics
Medical Devices
Industrial Machinery
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Thermal Interface Materials Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Thermal Interface Materials Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Thermal Interface Materials Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Thermal Interface Materials Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Thermal Interface Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Thermal Interface Materials Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Thermal Interface Materials Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Thermal Interface Materials Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Thermal Interface Materials Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
