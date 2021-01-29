Beacon Technology Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Beacon Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 35.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The beacon technology market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the growing Internet of Things technology penetration, increasing investments in proximity marketing, and rising demand for sensor-based devices in different industries. The growth in organized retail stores provides the players functioning in the beacon technology market with sufficient growth prospects. With the support of government organized retail outlets are growing substantially, such as supermarkets, department stores, and hypermarkets, which is expected to fuel the market growth shortly.
Due to the presence of supermarket giants such as Walmart, Kroger, and Tesco in this region, the North America region held the largest market throughout the forecast timeframe. Due to increasing government support to strengthen the retail business, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow substantially.
Key participants include Apple Inc., Sensorberg GmbH, Gimbal, Inc., Google Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., KS Technologies, LLC, Radius Networks Inc., Kontakt.io, Swirl Networks, Inc., and Estimote Inc., among others.
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cloud
On-premises
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Eddystone
iBeacon
AltBeacon
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth Low Energy
Ultrasound
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Healthcare
Real-estate
Aviation
Banking
Hotels
Retail
Education
Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Beacon Technology Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Beacon Technology Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Beacon Technology Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Beacon Technology Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Beacon Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Beacon Technology Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Beacon Technology Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Beacon Technology Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Beacon Technology Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
