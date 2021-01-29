Permethrin market is predicted to see lucrative gains up to 2025

Permethrin Market may observe commendable gains due to its pharmaceutical applications on account of its utilization as pediculicide, scabicide, and antiparasitic agent. Permethrin can be applied externally as cream, ointment, powder, and lotion which is likely to boost product demand. Powder form segment of permethrin market may witness strong gains of 3.5% over 2019-2025.

Trend of wearing fabrics treated with insecticides is growing among armed forces including U.S. and British will promote permethrin market share. Actions to prevent arthropod exposure and mite bites are vital to protect the soldiers from diseases such as West Nile encephalitis (mosquito), mite infection, dengue (mosquito), malaria (mosquito), Lyme disease (tick), and others. For instance, dengue fever affects about 40% of population in the world. Malaria is one of the most common mosquito-borne diseases in the world. Personal protection approaches, like wearing insecticide-treated clothes, can be opted to reduce arthropod and mite bites and can be the first line of defense against vector-borne diseases for armies and population.

According to the prevalent research, pesticide use has seen a massive increase in the UK over the last 40 years. The pesticide active ingredients applied to three British crops, staples wheat, potatoes and onions, have increased between 6 and 18 times. Far from a 50% cut, increase in active ingredients applied to these crops range from 480% to 1,700% over the last 40-odd years.

Permethrin is also majorly utilized in agriculture sector as an insecticide to protect wheat crops from insects including brown wheat mite, aphids, army worms, termites, and legume pod borer. In the year 2018, France’s wheat production was noted to reach 36.9 million metric tons. Wheat production in France remains the largest within European Union with 27 percent of total production and wheat yields in France are among the highest in the region. Such a huge yield and production is expected to favor permethrin industry growth. France permethrin market size is forecast to surpass $8.5 million by 2025.

China has played a major role in permethrin market growth as it has the world’s largest textile sector. The rising exports and domestic demand for high quality apparels in China has efficiently added stimulus to permethrin market share. Permethrin is majorly used to eradicate insects such as silverfish, moths, and carpet beetle that causes textile degradation. In 2015, there were 4,632 enterprises reported in textile sector with assets of CNY 440.805 billion. The 2016-2020 development plan of the textile industry in China emphasizes that a large number of new technologies should be widely applied in energy conservation and consumption reduction. China permethrin market size may exceed $15 million by the end of 2025.

In India, during a case study follow up, 81% of inmates of an orphanage in rural area of Maharashtra, were found to be suffering from scabies. All the inmates were successfully treated with mass scabies treatment and health education. An epidemiological study conducted in rural community has reported the prevalence rate of scabies as 13%. The occurrence of scabies in India is common due to lack of awareness of the condition but due to the pharmaceutical usage of the product, permethrin market is expected to witness significant growth in the region.

Permethrin market outlook is anticipated to depict a robust transformation due to rising incidence of scabies and growing awareness among people regarding treatment of the same. Scabies is one of the pervasive dermatological conditions known for effecting substantial proportion of population with skin disease in developing countries.

Globally, scabies is estimated to affect more than 200 million people at any time, a factor that will help to augment the revenue share of permethrin. Approximately, 300 million new cases of scabies occur each year in men, women and children of all ages and races. In 2015, it was assessed that the direct impact of scabies infestation on the skin alone led to 0.21% of disability-adjusted life-years (dalys) from all conditions globally.

Several companies are also toiling to expand their share in permethrin market by launching new products. For instance, in 2018, Neogen added Fly-Die Ultra™ to its line of effective Prozap equine fly protection products with a long-lasting, sweat-proof formula. Fly-Die Ultra guards horses from horn flies, stable flies, house flies, deer flies, horse flies, ticks, face flies, gnats, mosquitoes, and lice including those which transmits the West Nile virus. Such products innovated by the industry players will considerably contribute to support permethrin market trends.

With growing usage of insecticides, permethrin will be much in demand to protect crops, especially wheat, from insects and increase production. A research report which forecasts that permethrin market is likely to surpass a valuation of $200 million by 2025.

