Vitamin B Complex Ingredients Market Overview And Geographical Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The global vitamin B complex ingredients market size is anticipated to grow in a steadfast manner owing to the potential benefits of the vitamin B family in managing the SARS-Cov-2 infection, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Vitamin B Complex Ingredients Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type ( Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B9, Vitamin B7 ), By Application ( Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Others ) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027”. Vitamin B complex ingredients and supplements play a critical role in boosting immunity and maintaining overall health. The rapid transmission of the coronavirus has reiterated the importance of micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals, and health experts worldwide are recommending increased intake of B-complex supplements. Intensive research is also being conducted to investigate the efficacy of B vitamins in treating COVID-19 symptoms.

For example, in August 2020, researchers at the United Arab Emirates University hypothesized that B-family vitamins can effectively prevent or even reverse the cytokine storm triggered when the immune system is challenged. This excess release of cytokines can cause severe inflammation and lead to tissue and organ damage. At the Singapore General Hospital and the Duke-NUS Medical School, researchers found that a combination of vitamins B12 and D and magnesium can reduce the progression of COVID-19 in patients aged 50 years and above. Treatments and diets involving a high proportion of vitamin B complex ingredients can, thus, improve symptoms in COVID-affected individuals.

What Does the Report Offer?

The report provides a comprehensive outlook of the industry and projections about the upcoming market opportunities. Further, the report offers a granular analysis of the various market drivers, trends, and restraints, along with a microscopic and piecemeal study of the different market segments. Besides this, the report contains a holistic diagnosis of the regional developments and competitive dynamics shaping the overall market growth trajectory.

Driving Factor

High Importance of B Vitamins for Diabetics to Fuel the Market

Diabetes is a metabolic disease that occurs when the body is unable to produce enough insulin to efficiently regulate glucose levels in the blood. The B-vitamins family is known to enhance carbohydrate metabolism in the body, especially vitamin B1 (thiamine). Diabetic patients need to ensure a sustained intake of vitamin B complex ingredients because, according to the Diabetic Action Research and Education Foundation, B vitamins are water-soluble and thus leave the body through urine. Since diabetics need to urinate frequently, the vitamin B content in their body is likely to get depleted at a fast rate. Moreover, according to an expert at the New York-based Cohen Children’s Medical Center, metformin, a pill taken by diabetics to lower blood sugar, decreases vitamin B12 absorption in the gut. With the prevalence of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes, increasing worldwide, the demand for vitamin B complex foods and supplementary ingredients will inevitably grow in the forthcoming years.

Regional Insights

Increasing Geriatric Populations across China and Japan to Aid Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to generative attractive sales opportunities over the approaching decade on account of the steadily rising number of older persons, particularly in Japan, China, and Taiwan. Aged people are highly prone to develop disorders and diseases related to vitamin deficiency due to weakened immune systems and deteriorating muscular health. As a result, the uptake of vitamin B complex ingredients is very likely to expand in Asia Pacific in the coming years.

However, North America is set to dominate the vitamin B complex ingredients market share owing to better access to advanced medications and improving awareness about vitamin deficiency in the region. In Europe, proactive government initiatives to create awareness about vitamin B complex deficiency will foster long-term market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Research-based Collaborations to Augment Market Potential

The vitamin B complex ingredients market growth is getting energized as key players in the market engaged in research-based partnerships with academic institutions. Through these collaborations, companies are strengthening their research capacities, diversifying portfolios, and deepening market footprint via regular product launches.

Industry Development:

June 2020: Elysium Health announced the release of MATTER, its long-term brain health supplement. Co-developed with the University of Oxford, MATTER contains specific vitamin B formulations, which have been proven to slow down brain atrophy linked to age-related memory loss.

List of Key Players Covered in the Vitamin B Complex Ingredients Market Report:

DSM

North America Herb and Specie

Adisseo

Lonza

Seven Seas

BASF

Amway

