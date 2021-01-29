Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market Research Reports 2021 | Global Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Regional Analysis

The increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for treating such chronic diseases are propelling the Global Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market, finds Fortune Business Insights in their recent study.
Browse Complete Report [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/radiofrequency-ablation-systems-market-100213
Segmentation
By Product
- Unipolar Radiofrequency Ablation Systems
- Bipolar Radiofrequency Ablation Systems
By Application
- Pain Management
- Oncology
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centres
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Gradual Shift Towards Minimally Invasive Procedures Fuels Demand for Radiofrequency Ablation Devices
In 2017, a clinical research stated that radiofrequency ablation therapies increases the probability of curing cancer by an estimated percentage of 40.0%. In addition to this, nearly 60% of cancer patients undergo radiotherapies. Radiofrequency ablation process destroys the tissues that cause cancer and using this non-surgical method also destroys the nerves that sends pain signals to the brain. Thus, patient preference for radiofrequency ablation is increasing and this will drive the market in the coming years.
Next-generation Sequencing Market
Medical Transcription Software Market
Medical Lighting Technologies Market
Sedation In ICU Setting Market
Next-generation Sequencing Market
Medical Transcription Software Market
Medical Lighting Technologies Market