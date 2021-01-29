Guillain-Barre Syndrome Treatment Market Overview And Geographical Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Global ” Guillain-Barre Syndrome Treatment Market ” 2020 report includes the market strategy, market orientation, expertise opinion and knowledgeable information. Report provides market growth and Revenue, market share and size that helps to understand future prospects. The report also covers the current market information, porter’s five forces analysis with threat of new entrants, threat of substitute products and services, key challenges, opportunities in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Treatment Market Industry.

With the Guillain-Barre syndrome becoming increasingly prevalent, the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market expansion is poised to progress steadily in the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights shares valuable market analysis in its report, titled “Guillain-Barre Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy, Miller Fisher Syndrome, Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy, Acute Motor-Sensory Axonal Neuropathy), By Treatment (Plasmapheresis, Immunoglobulin therapy, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parental), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. In the report is also contained a comprehensive evaluation of the factors that will influence the market and the probable market trends that will emerge.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is an autoimmune disease that is rare and occurs when the body’s immune system begins attacking the healthy nerve cells in the peripheral nervous system. This results in numbness, weakness, and eventual paralysis. Researchers have been unable to find a definite cause; but, many experts are of the opinion that the disease is triggered by infection to the lungs or the gastric region. The most common type of Guillain-Barre syndrome is the Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy, which affects the myelin.

Staggering Rate of Increase to Propel Market Growth

The global Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment market is up for robust growth owing to the astonishing increase in the prevalence of the disease. According to a study published jointly by the US National Library of Medicine, the National Institutes of Health, and PLOS One Journal, approximately 100,000 new cases of the Guillain-Barre syndrome are registered annually. While the numbers are disturbing, they signal good news for the global market, which will see considerable expansion as a result in the coming decade.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Possible Links with Dengue and Zika Virus May Aid the Market

A study published by PLOS One revealed that the Guillain-Barre syndrome is associated with the Zika and Chikungunya virus. In some cases, the onset of the disease was preceded by a dengue infection in the patient. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention believes that an improper and insufficient response by the immune system to such infections triggers the syndrome. With frequent epidemic outbreaks such as dengue, zika, and chikungunya, especially in tropical countries, the global Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment market growth is poised to rise substantially during the forecast period.

Low Awareness Levels to Hinder Market Growth

Awareness levels regarding the Guillain-Barre syndrome are low across the globe, particularly in low and middle income countries. Moreover, the medication to treat the disease is expensive and vague, while insurance policies do not sufficiently cover the treatment procedures. All these factors are expected to play a restricting role on the global Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment market expansion in the forecast period.

Regulatory Approvals for Innovative Products to Boost Market Investment

Spain-based Grifols S.A. has been developing Flebogamma, an immunoglobulin to treat various autoimmune diseases, including Guillain-Barre syndrome and Kawasaki Disease. The medicine recently got approval by the European Medicines Agency to launch it commercially in the European market. Such regulatory approvals bode well for the global Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment market as other key players will be encouraged to invest in research and develop new products.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the important players in the global Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment market include Akari Therapeutics, PLC, Biotest AG, Octapharma AG, CSL Behring LLC, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Grifols S.A., among others.

North America to Hold Dominant Market Share; Asia-Pacific to Boast an Impressive CAGR

Presence of major market players, increasing investment in research, and a well-entrenched healthcare infrastructure will put North America in a dominant position in the global Guillain-Barre syndrome treatment market. Increasing incidence of bacterial infections such as diarrhoea is also expected to boost the market in North America. In terms of CAGR, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a high growth rate in the global market till 2026. This is owing to growing awareness of the disease in developing countries such as India and China, a large patient pool, rising epidemic rates of viral infections.

