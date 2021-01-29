Patient Access to Healthcare Market Report- Growth Analysis by Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends | Dexcom, Boston Scientific, Teladoc Health

Healthcare technology is rapidly improving, allowing for impressive levels of disease management and negative health outcome mitigation. However, technological improvements typically require highly developed infrastructure and tend to be difficult to bring to entire populations. For healthcare systems to be effective, they need to serve entire communities across diverse circumstances. Rural, poor, indigenous, and elderly populations can prove challenging to serve due to their remote locations, limited funds to put towards care, or limited mobility. Technologies and systemic approaches that seek to broaden the reach of healthcare systems to better serve every community are vital to ensuring healthcare is accessible to all.

In this report we have mainly focused on the following relevant topics: healthcare costs and reimbursement, telehealth/remote patient monitoring, and medical tourism. These solutions allow healthcare providers to expand the patient populations they serve, and allowing patients with limited resources or remote locations to access care. Services such as telehealth are especially convenient for the elderly or patients with a disability who are unable to regularly visit a healthcare provider regarding their chronic health conditions. Furthermore, patients requiring consultation or care by specialists who are not nearby can access appropriate care.

Other topics such as remote surgery, patient education/knowledge, and the entrance of big box stores into the healthcare industry are mentioned.

This report explores the theme of patient access to healthcare, through coverage of telehealth, healthcare reimbursement, medical tourism and more.

