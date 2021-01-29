Beyond the Hype Report- Insight into Digital Challenger Banks | Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Xinja, Up, Atom Bank

ReportsnReports added Beyond the Hype Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Beyond the Hype Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Beyond the Hype also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4081821

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

86 400

Xinja

Up

Atom Bank

Metro Bank

Monzo

Starling

Tandem

Nubank

Chime

KakaoTalk

KakaoBank

Cuscal

Ferocia

Revolut

N26

In the last decade, the concept of the digital-only bank has gone from isolated upstart players to a global phenomenon present in all major regions around the world. In the last two years alone, many digital challenger banks have witnessed rapid growth in customer numbers, and the advent of COVID-19 has accelerated this trend in some instances. However, while they are much more prevalent globally, digital challenger banks have broken out more easily in some areas than in others. Where a challenger has identified and solved genuine needs incumbents could or would not address, they have often succeeded in disrupting the banking market. Other markets such as the UK and Europe have proved easy for startup banks and third-party tech providers to enter but difficult to sustain. This has culminated in creating a mature market of hundreds of small players, producing increasingly specialist banks to solve particular needs that will struggle to achieve success over the longer term.

Across the world, banking is changing. New digital-only providers are springing up to offer a range of old and new services. With the threat this poses to many incumbents, as well as the opportunity to potential partners and shrewd market players, we have chosen to review a selection of global players. This review looks at 11 of the most interesting digital challengers, including the likes of Monzo, Chime, and KakaoBank. It covers a wide range of categories including strategy, products, goals, funding, strengths, weaknesses, and overall prognosis. Also included is a summary of relevant national and regional markets. This covers recent market history, regulatory changes, conduciveness for challengers to operate, as well as insights from our 2020 Banking and Payments Survey examining changing consumer attitudes to digital-only banks.

Scope of this report-

– Digital challengers have broadly tried to grow in two ways. The first is via rapidly growing customer numbers to take advantage of economies of scale, while the other concentrates on creating a full suite of banking products as well as maximizing the deposit and lending potential of customers. Neither strategy is necessarily better than the other, with short-, medium-, and long-term consequences for both.

– It is rare to find a challenger bank that is outright profitable. After years of operations, the majority are not generating enough revenue to be sustainable right now, with some lacking the product suite to allow that to happen. Profitability will become an issue for even the most successful challengers within the next five years.

– The marketplace model has mostly been used as a tool with which to attract and retain customers. It is therefore unknown how valuable a banking marketplace is as the underlying value is hidden.

Reasons to Buy this report-

– Gain insight into the strategies digital challenger banks are trying in each market, with their associated strengths and weaknesses.

– Learn about threats to incumbents and newer digital challengers, as well as potential opportunities for acquisitions and partnerships.

– Compare the performance and strategic direction of your firm against competitors.

Single User License: US $ 5250

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4081821

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Overview

1.2. Key findings

1.3. Critical success factors

1.4. Competitor overview

2. The Global Digital Challenger Bank Market

2.1. The UK market

2.2. Monzo

2.3. Tandem

2.4. Starling Bank

2.5. The EEA market

2.6. Revolut

2.7. N26

2.8. The Australian market

2.9. Up

2.10. 86 400

2.11. Xinja

2.12. The Americas market

2.13. Chime

2.14. Nubank

2.15. Asia

2.16. KakaoBank

3. Appendix

3.1. Abbreviations and acronyms

3.2. Methodology

3.3. Secondary sources

3.4. Further reading

List of Figures

Figure 1: UK attitudes towards digital-only banks remain positive but skeptical

Figure 2: Monzo uses every opportunity to showcase how it is both different and better for customers than its competition

Figure 3: European attitudes towards digital-only banks compare similarly to consumers globally, with attitudes steadily becoming more positive

Figure 4: Revolut offers a significant number of subscription benefits at competitive prices, but includes many of the best features as part of its free product

Figure 5: Although attitudes towards digital-only banks have improved, Australians remain skeptical of both challengers and incumbents

Figure 6: The Tree of Up engages users not just with the current offering but with the promise of more to come

Figure 7: North and South Americans display similar opinions regarding digital-only banks compared to consumers globally

Figure 8: Asian consumers think highly of digital-only banks, with most respondents considering them better than incumbents on multiple levels

Figure 9: Kakao used the best aspects of its brands when launching its bank

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/