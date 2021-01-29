Crypto Asset Management Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Crypto Asset Management Market is valued approximately USD 0.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Crypto asset management is a platform that manages the digital assets as well as stores and maintains the distributed electronic ledger through the network. It contains cryptocurrency funds, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, block-chain companies and initial coin offering (ICO). Crypto asset management is widely used in financial institutions and retail & eCommerce. The global Crypto Asset Management is being highly demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic as many countries are approaching crypto asset management for better liquidity of funds across the nation. The high remittances in developing countries, growth in venture capital investments, safeguarding cryptocurrency assets and proliferation of blockchain technology are the factors responsible for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 30th January 2020, U.S. based Coinbase established Cryptocurrency Custody Arm, an entity in Dublin, Ireland for further expanding its crypto custody services to Europeans institutions. However, lack of regulatory framework and lack of awareness and technical understanding regarding cryptocurrency is the major factor restraining the growth of global Crypto Asset Management market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Crypto Asset Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for the crypto asset management solutions and services. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Coinbase
Gemini Trust Company, LLC
Crypto Finance AG
Vo1t Ltd
Bakkt, Llc
BitGo
Ledger
METACO SA
ICONOMI
Exodus Movement, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Solution:
Custodian Solution
Wallet Management
Deployment Mode:
On-Premises
Cloud
By Application:
Web-based
Mobile
By Mobile Operating Solution:
iOS
Android
by End-User:
Individual
Enterprise
By Enterprise Vertical:
Institutions
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare
Travel and Hospitality
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Crypto Asset Management Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors