Darts Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Darts Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Darts is a two or more player sport in which the players aim small spikes which are also known as darts at a circular target which is called a Dashboard. The Darts market is primarily driven owing to rising adoption and awareness of Darts as a sport, Surging Number of Hotels and Entertainment Clubs along with high disposable income of the individuals on the global scenario. For Instance: As per the national Restaurant Association 2017 the tavern and bar segment amounted for USD 19.8 billion an increase of 2.5% from the previous year. Also, the Darts game is usually played at an amateur level in majority of Sports bars. The high number of Sports Bars indicate an increase in the darts usage.. However, lack of Skilled Professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Darts market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of Sports Bar in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising trends of Hotel and entertainment Clubs would create lucrative growth prospects for the Darts market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Viper

Harrows Darts

Winmau

Arachnid

Bottelsen

Cuesoul

Black Widow

KO Steel Tip Darts

Carrera

GLD Products

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Soft Tip Darts

Steel Tip Darts

by End-User:

Amateur

Professional

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

