Global Absorbable Surgical SuturesMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market: By Type Synthetic Suture, Structure Monofilament Suture and Multifilament Suture), Technique Continuous, Interrupted Sutures, Application General Surgeries), End-Users Clinics – Global Forecast Till 2023

Segmentation Analysis:

The global absorbable surgical sutures market has been segmented on the basis of type, structure, application, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market has been classified as synthetic and natural sutures.

Synthetic sutures have been segmented into poliglecaprone suture (Monocryl), Vicryl, and polydioxanone suture (PDS). Natural sutures have been segmented into collagen, catgut suture, and polyglycolic acid suture.

On the basis of structure, the market has been classified as monofilament and multifilament sutures. On the basis of application, the market has been classified as general surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gynecological surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and other surgeries. On the basis of end-users, the market has been classified as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

Competitive Players:

Some of the key players in the global absorbable surgical sutures market are Ethicon Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), DemeTECH Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Internacional Farmaceutica, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico), Sutures India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Péters Surgical (France), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), EndoEvolution, LLC (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Conmed Corporation(US), W.L. Gore & Associates(US), 3M Healthcare (US).

