Organic 2% Milk Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis And Opportunities Outlook 2028 | Danone, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Organic Valley, Omsco

The major players covered in the organic 2% milk market report are Danone, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Organic Valley, Omsco, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc, Agropur Coopérative, Arla Foods amba, Donegal Investment Group, Wholly Cow Farms, Sati Agency, General Mills Inc, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited, Bruton Dairy, YILI, Avalon Dairy, Aurora Organic Dairy, Emmi Group, WhiteWave Services, Inc., other domestic and global players.

Organic 2% milk market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.90% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising consumer preference for organic foods on the back of rising lifestyle disorders such as anxiety, diabetes, high blood pressure and stress is an essential factor driving the organic 2% milk market.

Organic milk is the type of milk that is obtained from livestock that is raised using organic techniques and this livestock is lacking antibiotics or growth-enhancing hormones. Organic milk also encompasses milk products which are derived from livestock that are fed to organic feed and have access to fresh pastures. The term organic milk is defined as the method which is used to produce milk and has no association with the nutrient profile of the end-product.

Rising development of organic food chains complementing sales of organic milk is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising investment in organic restaurant establishments by entrepreneurs to cater to the organic food preferring demographic, rising change in the policy on pasture to ensure organic pasturing, rising organic livestock sector, rising inclination towards organic products, rising consumer interest towards a healthy lifestyle due to rising lifestyle disorders, increasing commercialization of organic dairy at grocery chains, increased price volatility, increasing consumer purchasing capacity due to increase in disposable income and rising demand of dairy products due to increasing in population are the major factors among others driving the organic 2% milk market briskly. Moreover, rising research and development activities, increasing technological advancements in the production techniques, and continuous modernization in the dairy products offered in the market will further create new opportunities for the organic 2% milk market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

However, increased price of the organic products and rising lactose intolerance in the current generation are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the organic 2% milk market in the forecast period.

Conducts Overall ORGANIC 2% MILK Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Below 300 ML, 1L, Other),

Application (Children, Adult, The Aged),

Flavor Type (Non-Flavored, Flavored),

Packaging Type (Pouches, Cans, Bottles, Tetra Packs, Bulk Packs),

Distribution Channel (HoReCa, Specialty Stores, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, E-Retailers, Other),

Source (Cow, Buffalo, Other Sources)

The countries covered in organic 2% milk market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the organic 2% milk market due to increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of natural products, increasing investment in organic restaurant establishments by entrepreneurs to cater to the organic food preferring demographic, rising change in the policy on pasture to ensure organic pasturing and increasing organic livestock sector in this region. Asia-Pacific and Europe are the expected region in terms of growth in organic 2% milk market due to increasing population of consumers and consumers’ changing lifestyles in this region.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Organic 2% Milk market

