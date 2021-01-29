Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Report: Overview, Analysis by Applications, Cost and Forecast 2028

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Baby Food and Infant Formula Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The major players covered in the baby food and infant formula market report are Abbott, Arla Foods amba, CSC Brand LP., Danone India, Blédina, Nutricia, Milupa Nutricia GmbH, Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, HiPP, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Nestlé, Hain Celestia, AAK AB, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf, BASF SE, DSM, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Glanbia plc other domestic and global players.

Baby food and infant formula market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising trend of fortification of baby food with various vitamins and minerals drives the baby food and infant formula market.

Infant formula is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants under 12 months of age, which is usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from powder or liquid. Baby food is a type of soft, easily consumed food other than breastmilk or infant formula which is made specifically for human babies between four and six months and two years old.

Increasing per capita disposable income of the consumers in the developing countries is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also rise in the number of women participations in labor force, increasing nutritional content of infant formula, increase in middle-class population in emerging economies, emerging growth rate of population all over the globe, rising middle class population, increasing disposable incomes, increased e-commerce sales, rising awareness among parents about their babies nutrition needs, rising lack of adequate nutrition during the infancy period and early years of a child results in increasing the risk of illnesses and rising readymade products which are easily available are the major factors among others driving the baby food and infant formula market briskly. Moreover, rising growth in preference for organic baby food and drinks, rising developments in technology result in emergence of new products, rising research and development activities and increasing modernization in the new products offered in the market will further create new opportunities for the baby food and infant formula market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

However, rising concerns related to food safety is the vital factor among others acting as a restraint, and will further challenge the baby food and infant formula market in the forecast period.

By Type (Infant Milk, Follow-on-Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, Growing-up Milk),

Ingredient (Carbohydrate, Fat, Protein, Minerals, Vitamins, Others),

Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Pouches, Others),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Hard Discounter Stores, Others)

The countries covered in baby food and infant formula market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the baby food and infant formula market due to presence of large population under the between 0 and 4 years, rising growth in female participation in labor force, increased disposable income, busy lifestyle, and high standards of living in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, and South Korea in this region.

