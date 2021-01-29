Global Smart PillsMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Smart Pills Market Overview

Smart pills are capsule-sized ingestibles used in diagnosis, treatment, and delivery of drugs. They are popular due to being able to capture and relay information in real-time as well as being disposable. Incidence of abnormal growth within the body can drive its demand greatly. The global smart pills market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains the latest developments in diagnostic techniques and the scope of smart pills for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

Smart Pills Market Scope

The global smart pills market can expand at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. It is driven by the large geriatric pool and their susceptibility to chronic diseases. Other lifestyle diseases such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), gastric ulcers, and obesity are likely to influence demand heavily in the coming years. According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report of 2015, close to 1.5 million were diagnosed with diabetes and USD 245 million expended for their diagnosis and treatment.

Massive demand for advanced drug delivery devices with use of active pharmaceutical ingredients, minimal side effects, and targeted delivery can bolster global market demand. Patients requiring target therapy as part of their treatment of diseases will influence this trend. The need for minimally invasive therapies and encouragement of the development of advanced endoscopy procedures can fuel the global smart pills market.

But high costs of smart pills and strict government regulations may hamper market growth.

Smart Pills Market Segmentation

The global smart pills market has been segmented on the basis of application, target area, disease indication, and end-user.

By application, the market is segmented into patient monitoring, capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and others. The capsule endoscopy segment has been further divided into colon capsule endoscopy, small bowel capsule endoscopy, controllable capsule endoscopy, and others. On the other hand, the patient monitoring segment is divided into capsule pH monitoring and others.

