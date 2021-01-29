Automotive Body-in-White Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Automotive Body-in-White Market is valued approximately at USD 77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive body in white refers to the phase in which the metal sheet body components of an automobile have been welded simultaneously. In other words, body-in-white is the frame composition of the automobile before assembly of chassis, doors. glass, engine, seat, hood, and other such sub-assemblies. Automobile Body-in-white is made up of a material that has adequate mechanical strength to withstand the weight of components and frames, as well as offers a stable and rigid platform for the suspension to have effective control over the vehicle. It also facilitates the passenger module to better protect the occupants in the event of a collision. In the present scenario, the producers have been forced to reduce the weight of the automobile frame to bring down the overall weight of the vehicles, which eventually reduce carbon emission below the acceptable limit. Rising vehicle production across the globe, rising demand for reduction in vehicle weight to meet emission standards and fuel efficiency and advancements in manufacturing processes for high strength material are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2019, the global production of commercial vehicle was estimated around 24.6 million units, an increase of 1.6% from 2017 which holds almost 23.8 million units of commercial vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of Automotive Body-in-White market around the world. However, the advent of COVID-19 pandemic has a swift and severe impact on every single sector of global industry including automotive sector thus, representing a substantial decline in the production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. With the reduced production of vehicles, the demand for automotive body-in-weight also decline thus, hampering the market growth. Moreover, high material cost for light weight solutions and higher investment for hot stamping are few other factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Body-in-White market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing production of automobiles and rising government efforts to reduce carbon emission in the region. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to the presence of large automakers and focus on R&D on new technology in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Gestamp Automicion SA

ThyssenKrupp Systems Engineering

Hyundai Rotem Company

AIDA Engineering, Ltd.

Eagle Press & Equipment Co. Ltd.

BENTELER International AG

Martinrea International Inc.

Magna International Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Aluminium

Steel

Magnesium

CFRP

By Component Position:

Structural

Inner

Exposed

By Component Types:

Fenders

Closures

Shock Towers

A-Post/ B-Post

Others

By Body Structure:

Frame Mounted Structure

Monocoque Structure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Body-in-White Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

