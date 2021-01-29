Global Bioprocess Container Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Bioprocess Container Market Scenario

Bioprocess Containers are single-use used for the liquid-handling process in the biopharmaceutical companies. Growing pharmaceutical and biotech industry and increasing demand for biological products are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Bioprocess Container is anticipated to have held a market value of USD 990 million in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Global Bioprocess Containers Market: Growing pharmaceutical and biotech industry and increasing demand for biological products are projected to boost the market growth by 2023.

On the other hand, high issue related leachable and extractables restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global bioprocess containers market are

GE Healthcare (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Sartorius (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Fenner PLC (UK), Rim Bio (US)

Fluids Control (Argentina)

and Meissner (US)

Bioprocess Container Market Segmentation

The Global Bioprocess Containers Market has been segmented into type, application, and end user.

Based on type, the market is segmented into 2D container, 3D container, and accessories. The 2D container segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the global market in 2017.

