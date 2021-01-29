Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market: New Business Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2026 with key players position (Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Covidien, Plc and others)

The Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.
Deep analysis about Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market
The Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players
Key product type:
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
Therapy Radiopharmaceuticals
Enriched Stable Isotopes
Key applications:
Diagnostic Application
Therapeutic Application
Research
Pharmaceutical
Other
Key players or companies covered are:
Bracco Imaging S.P.A.
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Covidien, Plc
Eczacibasi-Monrol
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
GE Healthcare (Subsidiary Of General Electric Company)
IBA Group
Isotec, Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich)
Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
Nordion, Inc.
Ntp Radioisotopes (Pty), Ltd.
Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary Of Siemens AG)
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
Urenco Limited
Rotem Industries, Ltd., Inc.
Australian Nuclear Association And Technology Organization (ANSTO)
Board of Radiation And Isotope Technology (BRIT)
Institute of Atomic Energy Polatom Radioisotope Centre
Institute of Isotopes Co., Ltd.
Institute Of Radioelement (IRE)
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market by size of businesses and future growth with organizational management and other details:
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
