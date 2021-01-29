IoT Sensors Market 2020 Manufacturers Strategy, Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Supply and Forecast 2027

The latest market study on “IoT Sensors Market to 2027 by Type (Temperature Sensor, Light Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Chemical Sensor, Motion Sensor, and Others); Connectivity Type (Wired and Wireless); and Application (Consumer Electronics, Building Automation, Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Retail, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, IoT sensors market is estimated to reach US$ 65.79 Bn by 2027 from US$ 9.46 Bn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. Also, validating to the above-mentioned point is the fact that the data traffic rate on a global level, has grown at an annual rate of more than 65% over the last five years. Also, between 2018 and 2023, the data traffic is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of close to 40 percent. This exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is out rightly attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices that can be connected over the internet as a result of the growing popularity of IoT. It is estimated that each individual will have close to a dozen devices that would be connected over the internet by 2020. Huge populations of India and China are further proliferating the growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices. Additionally, the Government initiatives towards digitalization of economies in these countries is leading to the exponential growth of data traffic over the internet in these countries and also on a global scale for other developing economies.

The Prominent/Emerging Players In The IoT Sensors Market Research Include:

Analog Devices, Inc. ARM Holdings PLC Broadcom, Inc. Honeywell International, Inc. Infineon Technologies AG NXP Semiconductors N.V. Omron Corporation Robert Bosch Gmbh STMicroelectronics N.V. Texas Instruments Incorporated

The rise in the consumer electronics industry

The consumer electronics industry is witnessing immense growth. In the current scenario, various consumer electronic devices are used by consumers across the globe for a plethora of tasks. Consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, music players, etc. have become an integral part of consumers’ lives. Consumer devices are becoming smarter with the ongoing technological advancements. The AI-enabled applications have stoked the demand for cheaper sensors. The market for consumer electronics is growing the current scenario, owing to the fact that several semiconductor companies are regularly coming up with advanced technologies which is attracting the industry. Furthermore, wearable devices account for one of the fastest-growing segments of the IoT connected device industry. Advanced enterprises consider wearable as an exceptional opportunity for mobile technology that can drive greater efficiency, improve workflow and enhance communication.

