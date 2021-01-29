Categories
Global Gas Alarm Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Gas Alarm

Global “Gas Alarm Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Gas Alarm Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Gas Alarm market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Gas Alarm:

  • This report studies the gas alarm (gas detector) market. Gas Alarm is devices that detect the presence of gases in an area, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is used to detect a gas leak or other emissions and can interface with a control system so a process can be automatically shut down. A gas alarm can sound an alarm to operators in the area where the leak is occurring, giving them the opportunity to leave. This type of device is important because there are many gases that can be harmful to organic life, such as humans or animals.Gas detectors can be used to detect combustible, flammable and toxic gases, and oxygen depletion. This type of device is used widely in industry and can be found in locations, such as on oil rigs, to monitor manufacture processes and emerging technologies such as photovoltaic. They may be used in firefighting.

  • Gas Alarm Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • MSA
  • Tyco International
  • Industrial Scientific
  • Honeywell Analytics
  • Riken Keiki Co. Ltd.
  • New Cosmos Electric
  • RAE Systems
  • Emerson
  • Crowcon
  • TROLEX
  • Victory Gas Alarm Company

    Scope of Report:

  • First, as for the gas alarm industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 34.48% sales revenue market share in 2016. Tyco International, which has 12.15% market share in 2016, is the leader in the gas alarm industry. The manufacturers following Tyco International are MSA and Industrial Scientific, which respectively has 11.98% and 10.35% market share. The Riken Keiki is the leader of Japan gas alarm industry. It sells a total of 197 million dollar gas alarm products in the year of 2016.
  • Second, the consumption of gas alarm products rises up from 4515 K Pcs in 2012 to 5550 K Pcs in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5.30%. At the same time, the revenue of gas alarm sales market has a leap from 2710 Million USD to 2949 Million USD.
  • Third, given the distribution of mineral resources and the moving of industrial barycenter, Southeast/ South Asia, South America and Africa are brought into focus by large manufacturers and become the emerging consumption market.
  • The worldwide market for Gas Alarm is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 7900 million USD in 2024, from 5690 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Gas Alarm in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Stationary Gas Alarms
  • Portable Gas Alarms

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Gas Alarm product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gas Alarm, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gas Alarm in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Gas Alarm competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Gas Alarm breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Gas Alarm market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gas Alarm sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Gas Alarm Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Gas Alarm Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

