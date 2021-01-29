Rigid Foam Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Rigid Foam Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Rigid Foam report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Rigid Foam market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Rigid Foam:

Rigid foam is one of the key types in the foam industry. The rigid foams can be divided into various types according to materials, such as PU, EPS, XPS, PVC, Phenolic, etc. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

BASF

Synthos

Covestro

Dow Chemical

Sunpor

Sunde

Saint-Gobain

Owens Corning

Styrochem

Kingspan

Loyal Group

Xingda

Nanjing Hongbaoli

WanhuaChemical

Huafon

Rigid Foam Market Types

Polyurethane (PU)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others Rigid Foam Market Applications:

Construction & Building

Packaging

Rigid Foam Market Applications:

Construction & Building

Packaging

Other

Rigid Foam industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

According to the materials, the rigid foam can be divided into PU, EPS, XPS, PVC, PE, phenolic etc. In the market, EPS foam is the most widely used material, holding 44.94% share in 2017. The follower is PU foam, with 39.33% share.

Although there are substitutes of rigid foam, such as flexible foam or glasswool, the rigid foam still has rigid demand in some fields and achieves good growth.

The worldwide market for Rigid Foam is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 46200 million USD in 2024, from 39700 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.