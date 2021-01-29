International E-commerce Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2021-2026

Latest released the research study on Global International E-commerce Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. International E-commerce Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the International E-commerce

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Shopee (Singapore), Lazada Group (Singapore), Bukalapak (Indonesia), Tokopedia (Indonesia), Sendo (Vietnam), Tiki Corporation (Vietnam), The Gioi Di Dong (Vietnam), Blibli.com (Indonesia), Dien May XANH (Vietnam) and FPT Shop (Vietnam).

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.

International E-commerce Market Overview

The global e-commerce industry is rapidly gaining traction across the world owing to the rising adoption of online sales channels & rising internet penetration across the Southeast Asia region. According to the study, there are more than 400 million internet users in the Southeast Asia region which accounts for around 10% of the world’s total internet users. The growing number of internet users is rapidly increasing across the Southeast Asia region has grown up by 10% in the last one year with internet penetration across the region reaching above 60% in 2019. Most of the growth of internet users is attributed to Indonesia which has the largest population in the Southeast Asia region wherein (Indonesia) the number of internet users has witness growth of 20% over the past two years, equating to an estimate of 29 million new users. International e-commerce has introduced new dynamics to international trade and has been a major development trend of globalization. It is expected that the major three fastest-growing countries globally which include India, Indonesia, and Malaysia during the forecast period, all come from Asia which is the fastest-growing e-commerce region in the world.

The Global International E-commerce Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C), Consumer to Consumer (C2C), Business to Government (B2G)), End Users (Business, Government, Individual), Product (Fashion, Electronics, Print, Publishing and Media, Beauty and Cosmetics, Toys, Home and Furniture, Food, Sporting Goods, Automotive Parts, DIY Tools and Gardening, Others)

Market Growth Drivers

Evolving nature of e-commerce and cross-border e-commerce

The increasing sophistication of e-commerce

Influencing Trend

Technology advancement in including cloud computing, big data, the Internet of things, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain has been adopted by e-commerce platforms

Restraints

The Slowdown in Economic Growth of Southeast Asian Countries

Opportunities

The Slowdown in Offline Retail Shopping Techniques

The Emergence of Smart Mobile, Along with High International Penetration

Growth in Adoption of Online Sales Channel and Online Payments Owing to COVID-19 Pandemic

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global International E-commerce Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the International E-commerce market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the International E-commerce Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the International E-commerce

Chapter 4: Presenting the International E-commerce Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the International E-commerce market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, International E-commerce Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global International E-commerce Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

