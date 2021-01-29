Categories
Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings

Global “Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings:

  • The global Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings report delivers a complete outlook of the market while explaining changing market dynamics, deployments, value chain and market dynamic forces, and restraining factors of the Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings Industry.

    Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • GAF Materials
  • Gardner-Gibson
  • Garland
  • Polyglass
  • Tremco
  • Gaco Western

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Rising interest in cool roofing will support demand for these products as building owners seek to improve energy efficiency by covering dark colored with roofs with white or light colored roof coatings that deflect sunlight. Demand for liquid-applied roof coatings will also be supported by consumer interest in using these products to extend the life of existing roofing materials rather than engage in costlier roof replacement projects.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Acrylic Roof Coatings
  • Asphalt Roof Coatings
  • Silicone Roof Coatings
  • Urethane Roof Coatings
  • Blended Roof Coatings
  • PMMA Roof Coatings
  • Other Roof Coatings

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Household
  • Commercial

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

