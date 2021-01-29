Safety Needles Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global Safety Needles Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Safety Needles report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Safety Needles market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Safety Needles have a safety mechanism built into the needles to protect healthcare workers and others from accidental needlestick injuries. In an active system, clinicians activate the safety mechanism after the injection. In a passive system, the syringe automatically shields the needle after the injection. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

BD

Cardinal Health

Terumo

B. Braun

Smiths Medical

Novo Nordisk

Nipro

Yangzhou Medline

DeRoyal

Active Safety Needles

Hospitals

Clinics

The classification of safety needles includes active safety needles and passive safety needles. And the proportion of active safety needles in 2017 is about 85.65%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Safety needles is widely used in hospitals, clinics and other field. The most proportion of safety needles is used in hospitals, and the proportion in 2017 is about 68.32%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 45.06% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the market share of 25.33%.

The worldwide market for Safety Needles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 3490 million USD in 2024, from 2710 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.