Embedded Fingerprint Modules Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

About Embedded Fingerprint Modules:

Embedded Fingerprint Modules are used for storing data such as the fingerprint template of an individual during the registration process. This fingerprint template needs to match with the fingerprint scan of an individual while he/she tries to gain access to devices and applications.

Embedded Fingerprint Modules Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Crossmatch

IDEMIA

Suprema

HID Global

Furtonic Technology

Apple

Holtek Semiconductor

360 Biometrics

NEXT Biometrics

BioEnable

Aratek

Miaxis Biometrics

Q Technology

SecuGen Corporation

Fingerprint Cards

OFILM

PRIMAX Electronics

Sztlink

Jiangsu A-Kerr Bio-identification Technology

Truly Opto-electronics Ltd

This report focuses on the Embedded Fingerprint Modules in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Market Segment by Types:

Optical Fingerprint Module

Silicon Fingerprint Module

Capacitive Thin Film Transistor (TFT) Fingerprint Module Market Segment by Application:

BFSI Sector

Retail Sector

Healthcare Sector

Law Enforcement Sector