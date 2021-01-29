Warehousing Space Leasing Market to Scale New Heights as Market Players Focus on Innovations 2021– 2027

Latest released the research study on Global Warehousing Space Leasing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Warehousing Space Leasing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Warehousing Space Leasing

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are CBRE Group, Inc. (United States), Cushman & Wakefield (United States), Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (United States), Colliers International Group Inc. (Canada), NAI Global (United States), Newmark Grubb Knight Frank (United States), Realfinity Realty Pvt. Ltd. (India), Godamwale (India), Agility Public Warehousing Company (Kuwait), Prologis, Inc. (United States) and GLP (Singapore).

Warehousing Space Leasing Market Overview

Warehousing Space Leasing provides storage space to various industries on a leasing or rental basis for a fixed period. Space leasing prices depend on space per square foot per month. As per the source, in 2019, in India, the leasing of warehousing spaces by third-party logistic firms. The cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru accounted for over 60% of leasing activity in the same year. The rising number of working capital and modernization of the building construction will boost the demand for big spaced warehousing for leasing. Also, as per sources, the United States may need another 1 billion square feet of warehouse space by 2025 majorly due to the booming e-commerce sector. This will increase the demand for warehousing space leasing. The rising cost of the land purchase to build warehouses has promoted the adoption of warehousing space leasing in end-user industries.

The Global Warehousing Space Leasing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Warehouse Type (Climate-controlled, Non-climate-controlled), Industry (Third-Party Logistics (3PL) & Packaging, E-Commerce/Retail, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Construction, Others), Space (Square Feet) (Upto 1000 sqft, 1000-3000 sqft, 3000-5000 sqft, 5000-10000 sqft, Above 10000 sqft), Leasing Type (Monthly, Yearly)

Market Growth Drivers

Growing Demand For The Refrigerated Warehouse For The Storage Of Frozen Food.

Huge Demand From Third Party Logistics, Manufacturing & E-Commerce Industries

Emergence Of Self-Storage As A Service

Influencing Trend

Trend for Mini Warehousing Space Leasing

Restraints

Rising Cost Of Warehousing Space Leasing

Opportunities

Rising Growth Of Growing Retail Industry

Shift Of Manufacturing Activities From China To India

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Warehousing Space Leasing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Warehousing Space Leasing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Warehousing Space Leasing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Warehousing Space Leasing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Warehousing Space Leasing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Warehousing Space Leasing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Warehousing Space Leasing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Warehousing Space Leasing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

