Fire Damper Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Fire Damper

Global Fire Damper Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Fire Damper report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Fire Damper market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Fire Damper:

  • A fire damper can be defined as â€œa device installed in ducts and air transfer opening of an air distribution or smoke control system designed to close automatically upon detection of heat.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • TROX
  • Ruskin
  • FLAKT WOODS
  • Greenheck
  • Actionair
  • HALTON
  • Rf-Technologies
  • Nailor
  • Flamgard Calidair
  • MP3
  • Aldes
  • Lorient
  • KOOLAIR
  • BSB Engineering Services
  • Ventilation Systems JSC
  • Klimaoprema
  • Lloyd Industries
  • Celmec
  • Systemair
  • Air Management Inc
  • AMALVA
  • ALNOR Systems
  • Tecno-ventil SpA
  • NCA Manufacturing, Inc
  • TANGRA
  • Chongqing Eran
  • Shandong Zhongda
  • Jingjiang Nachuan
  • Suzhou Foundation
  • Dezhou Changxing

    Fire Damper Market Types

  • Mechanical Dampers
  • Intumescent Dampers
  • Air Transfer Fire Dampers
  • Other Types

    Fire Damper Market Applications:

  • Residential Buildings
  • Commercial Buildings
  • Industrial Buildings
  • Marine
  • Other Applications

    Fire Damper industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • The fire damper industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from China, USA, UK, Germany and Spain etc.
  • The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ruskin, Greenheck and Nailor have relative higher level of productâ€™s quality. As to Germany, TROX has become as a global leader. In UK, Actionair leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong and Jiangsu province.
  • Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Greenheck whose plant is located in Tianjin province.
  • The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 29.3%, followed by USA with 25.18%. Chinaâ€™s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 4.85%.
  • We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
  • In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.
  • The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.
  • Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.
  • In the fire damper market, there still has a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
  • Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ€™ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ€™ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising safety standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of fire damper will increase.
  • The worldwide market for Fire Damper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 220 million USD in 2024, from 200 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Fire Damper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Fire Damper Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Fire Damper Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Fire Damper market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Fire Damper?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Fire Damper market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Fire Damper?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Fire Damper market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Fire Damper product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fire Damper, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fire Damper in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Fire Damper competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Fire Damper breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Fire Damper market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fire Damper sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

