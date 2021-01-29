Categories
Cold Compression Devices Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Cold Compression Devices

Global Cold Compression Devices Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Cold Compression Devices report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Cold Compression Devices market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Cold Compression Devices:

  • Cold compression therapy combines two elements of the first aid technique, RICE (Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation); active pneumatic compression with cryotherapy (also referred to as cold therapy). Cold compression therapy works by distributing alternating pressure (this removes edema and reduces swelling which can be eliminated by the lymphatic system). Also, the improved circulation with the intermittent pressure promotes and accelerates tissue healing and tissue quality. Additionally, the decrease in temperature reduces pain by constricting blood flow to the injury.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • Coolsystems (Game Ready)
  • DJO Global
  • BREG
  • Ã–ssur
  • ThermoTek
  • PowerPlay
  • Bio Compression Systems
  • Polar Products
  • HyperIce
  • Xiangyu Medical

    Cold Compression Devices Market Types

  • Motorized Devices
  • Non-Motorized Devices

    Cold Compression Devices Market Applications:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Rehabilitation Center
  • Sports Team

    Cold Compression Devices industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • North America is projected to be the predominant regional sector accounting for the largest market, about 50% share globally, primarily due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure.
  • Europe also plays important roles in global cold compression therapy devices market, with market size of 31 million USD in 2016 and will reach 39 million USD in 2022.
  • Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to untapped opportunities in this region and high patient cognizance of cold compression therapy, coupled with the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in the emerging Asian countries.
  • The players are increasingly focused on advanced product designing and development. This supports the companies in strengthening their product repertoire and in earning maximum revenue share for long-term growth in this sector. The major players catering to the cold compression therapy devices market are Coolsystems (Game Ready), DJO Global, BREG, Ã–ssur, ThermoTek, PowerPlay, Bio Compression Systems, Polar Products, HyperIce and Xiangyu Medical. There are various small and large manufacturers, offering products for cold compression therapy devices, resulting in intense competition among vendors.
  • The worldwide market for Cold Compression Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 160 million USD in 2024, from 130 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Cold Compression Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Cold Compression Devices Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Cold Compression Devices Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Cold Compression Devices market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Cold Compression Devices?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Cold Compression Devices market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Cold Compression Devices?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Cold Compression Devices market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Cold Compression Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cold Compression Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cold Compression Devices in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Cold Compression Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Cold Compression Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Cold Compression Devices market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cold Compression Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

