Office Chairs Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

About Office Chairs:

An office chair, or desk chair, is a type of chair that is designed for use at a desk in an office. Office chairs often have adjustable seats, armrests, backs, back supports, and heights to prevent repetitive stress injury and back pain associated with sitting for long periods. Office Chairs Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

HNI Group

Okamura Corporation

Kimball Office

AURORA

TopStar

Bristol

True Innovations

Nowy Styl

SUNON GROUP

Knoll

UE Furniture

Quama Group

UB Office Systems

Kinnarps Holding

King Hong Industrial

KI

Global Group

Teknion

Kokuyo

AIS

CHUENG SHINE

Lifeform Furniture Manufacturing

PSI Seating

ITOKI

Elite Office Furniture

Foshan Long Ma Office Furniture

Scope of Report:

Currently, some companies in the world can produce office chairs, mainly concentrating in North America and Asia. The main market players are Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Group, Okamura Corporation, Kimball Office, etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Asia and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

There are many classification methods of office chairs. Office chairs can be classified as main five types depend on the raw materials, leather office chair, PU office chair, cloth office chair, plastic office chair and mesh cloth office chair. The consumer groups are very extensive.

The major raw material for office chairs is wood, leather, plastic, cloth, hardware, paint, adhesives and sealants, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of office chairs industry.

Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of offices as well as the demand for office chairs worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in 2015 has increased the demand of office chairs. Therefore, the growing demand for office space will be favorable for the growth of the office chairs market.The worldwide market for Office Chairs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 13100 million USD in 2024, from 9280 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Office Chairs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Market Segment by Types:

Leather Office Chair

PU Office Chair

Cloth Office Chair

Plastic Office Chair

Mesh Cloth Office Chair

Others Market Segment by Application:

Enterprise Procurement

Government Procurement

School Procurement