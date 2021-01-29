RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global “RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture:

RTA (ready-to-assemble) furniture is shipped unassembled to end-users, who assemble it at their end. The RTA product range covers a whole host of residential and office furniture. They come flat-packed and are typically packaged as a kit comprising furniture parts and hardware needed to assemble it. RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Sauder Woodworking

Dorel Industries

Bush Industries

Whalen Furniture

Homestar North America

IKEA

Flexsteel (Home Styles)

Simplicity Sofas

Prepac

South Shore

Overall, the Residential Furniture products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

In United States RTA Furniture market is donimated by few manufatuers like Sauder Woodworking, Dorel Industries, Bush Industries, Whalen Furniture, IKEA and Homestar North America. These manufactuers have manufacturing bases in Unite States.

In terms of product type, the Residential RTA Furniture is donimating the market, with a market share of 73.5% in 2016, and the rest is Office RTA Furniture, which occupied for 26.5%. In future, the Residential RTA Furniture will remain the leading role.

In terms of sales chanels, the online developed rapidly in the past few years, due to more and more consumers choose to purchase RTA furniture through smartphone, tablets and PC. In fugure, the online will gradually more important to RTA Furniture manufactuers.

This report focuses on the RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Office RTA Furniture

Residential RTA Furniture Market Segment by Application:

Independent Specialist Retailers

Independent Furniture Chains

Convenient Stores