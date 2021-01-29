Medical Rubber and Balloon Products Market

Market Scenario

In a typical clinical setting, the rubber and balloon products play a very important role and are in great demand. Almost all diagnostic products and treating equipment are made up of rubber. Balloon products are those products which are used generally for heart patients, the stents are balloon which helps in pumping the heart. These balloons are also made up of rubber. The rubber is used to develop a variety of products such as gloves, masks, bulbs syringes, caps, implants, breathing bags, tubes, condoms, infusion and transfusion sets. Furthermore these products are generally used for various surgeries such as cardiovascular, thoracic, abdominal trauma, tumor, ophthalmology, ENT and others. There are various types of balloons which is used like multi-lumen balloon, light therapy, drug delivery, and heat transfer catheters.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, over 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all global deaths and in 2015, 82% of the total deaths occurred in the low and middle income countries.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in 2015, the U.S. healthcare spending is likely to increase 5.8% reaching USD 3.2 trillion. In 2016, the healthcare spending in North America has been increased. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The U.S. economy grew in 2016 by 1.6%. Rising in fund allocation in healthcare industry has further added fuel to this market.

A wide variety of coatings can be added to the surface of a balloon to enhance the properties of the products to meet new requirements. The coatings such as lubricious coating, abrasion & puncture resistance coating, tacky or high friction coatings, conductive coating, drug release coating, and others.

The global market of medical rubber and balloon product is growing because of the rising number of the medical equipment and accessories across the globe. Moreover increasing in the prevalence of cardiovascular and the thoracic diseases also fueling the market. The global market of medical rubber and balloon products is growing with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasted period 2017 to 2023.

