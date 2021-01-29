Betaine Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

Global Betaine Market: Introduction

Betaine is an organic nitrogenous compound having molecular formulae ((CH3)3N+CH2COO−), which naturally occurs in sugar beet juice & marine algae. Betaine can be manufactured synthetically by using chemical agents & intermediates. Alternative names of betaine are oxyneurine, glycine betaine, (carboxymethyl) trimethyl ammonium inner salt, 1-carboxy-N, N, N-trimethyl metha-ammonium inner disalt, etc.

Betaine exists in various forms such as cocamidopropyl betaine, betaine anhydrous, betaine monohydrate, etc. Key uses of Betaine include reagent in soldering, resin curing fluxes, and organic synthesis. Betaine also plays a crucial role in the animal as well as plants, it protects plant cells from the environment and decreases the production rate of amino acid in the human body. Furthermore, betaine find a wide range of applications in numerous end-use industry such as food & beverages, cosmetics, animal husbandry, and others.

Get Sample Copy Of This [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4088

Global Betaine Market: Market Dynamics

Since from the past few years, increased population rate across the world expected to push the food consumption throughout the forecast period. For instance, the global food and beverages market is estimated to grow from ~US$ 13.9 trillion in 2016 to ~US$ 16 trillion by 2020, representing an annual growth rate of 3.6%. The demand from food & beverages industry as an additive/ ingredient will create a positive impact on the global betaine market in the near future.

Increased concern towards the health benefits among customers will create the demand for dietary supplements such as betaine. As, betaine helps to improve metabolism, muscle strength, power, and endurance. Due to its superior properties estimated to propel global betaine market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, stringent regulations on the food industry stimulate the usage of betaine in food processing, in turn, consumption of Betaine will continue to grow. On the flip side, over-consumption of Betaine can create side effects on human health and preference of substitute ingredients which may hamper the global betaine market. Betaine growth is also expected to be aided from opportunities in cosmetics and personal care products industry where natural/ bio based Betaine ingredients are being preferred by the manufacturers.

In FY2015, DuPont signed an agreement with Tereos – a French-based firm and started a new natural betaine production plant in France to fulfill the demand generates from end-use industries. This kind of organic growth across the betaine market players will act as a key trend for the global market.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4088

Global Betaine Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type Bio-based Betaine

Synthetic Betaine On the basis of product form Cocamidopropyl Betaine

Betaine Anhydrous

Betaine Monohydrate On the basis of applications Soldering

Resin Curing Fluxes

Organic Synthesis On the basis of end-use industry Food & Beverages

Animal Husbandry

Cosmetics

Others

Global Betaine Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global betaine market segmented into seven key regions – Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Japan, Western Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Increasing population rate across the South East Asia Pacific region and raising industrial infrastructure will propel the growth of the global betaine market during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2028.

Further, Europe betaine market expected to hold a significant position in the global market due to the presence of stringent regulatory bodies in the region such as Novel Foods Regulation and FEEDAP which stimulates the usage of betaine in the food & beverages industry.

Furthermore, in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions food industry is rapidly growing from the past few years. For instance, in GCC, food consumption is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.2% from 48.1 million in 2016 to 59.2 million in 2021. This will create a positive impact on the MEA betaine market during the forecast period.

Get Full Access Of The [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4088

Global Betaine Market: Key Participants

Global betaine market expected to be fragmented owing to the presence of small and international players at a regional level. Some of the key players are identified across the value chain of global betaine market which is – Sigma-Aldrich, Inc., BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., Solvay S.A., Nutreco, American Crystal Sugar, Kao Corporation, Amino GmBH, Stephan Company, Sunwin Chemicals, Associated British food Plc., and among others.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Chemicals & Nanomaterials Industry

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/