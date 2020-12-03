Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market Size, Status, Scope and Growth Prospects 2018-2026

Atherosclerosis is the thickening, hardening, and loss of elasticity of the walls of the arteries. It is also known as arteriosclerosis. Atherosclerosis results in plaque formation inside the arteries. Arteries are blood vessels that carry blood from the heart to other parts of the body. Arteries are lined by a thin layer of cells known as endothelium. Atherosclerosis begins with the damage of endothelium due to smoking, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. That damage leads to the formation of plaque. Plaque is made of calcium, cholesterol, fat, and other substances found in the blood. Accumulation of plaque causes hardening and narrowing of the arteries. Gradually, plaques grow in size and may partially or totally block blood flow and reduce blood flow to organs such as the heart and other parts of your body. This can lead to serious problems, including stroke, heart attack, or even death. Atherosclerosis can affect any artery in the body, including arteries in the legs, brain, heart, arms, pelvis, and legs, resulting in the development of different diseases based on which arteries are affected. Atherosclerosis plaques causes three main types of cardiovascular diseases: coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular disease, and peripheral artery disease.

Coronary heart disease (CHD) or coronary artery disease is a major cause of death and disability across the world. CHD is responsible for about one third or more of all deaths in the population over age 35. It is estimated that one third of middle aged women and half of all middle aged men in the U.S. develop some manifestation of coronary heart disease.

The global atherosclerosis therapeutics market is expected to expand, due to a rise in the ageing population and increase in the incidence rate of heart attacks due to coronary heart disease or atherosclerosis. Additionally, availability of new treatment approaches (branded and generic) is a driving factor for the global atherosclerosis therapeutics market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 610, 000 people from the U.S. died due to heart diseases, which is nearly one in every four deaths. Among heart diseases, coronary artery disease is the most common heart disease, causing about 370,000 deaths per year. These factors are estimated to boost the global atherosclerosis atherosclerosis therapeutics market. However, dependence on symptom-based treatment in several cases and limited efficacy and side effects of the drugs available in the market are expected to restrain the global atherosclerosis therapeutics market over the forecast period.

The global atherosclerosis therapeutics market can be segmented based on drug treatment, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug treatment, the atherosclerosis therapeutics market can be categorized into anti-platelet medications, cholesterol lowering medications, beta blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, water pills, and others. Cholesterol lowering drugs include statins and fibrates. Statins help lower the cholesterol level in the body. They also help prevent atherosclerosis and stabilize the lining of heart arteries. Based on distribution channel, the global atherosclerosis therapeutics market can be classified into drug stores, hospital pharmacies, and clinics.

In terms of region, the global atherosclerosis therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Western Europe are projected to lead the global atherosclerosis therapeutics market during forecast period. Rise in prescription rate, increase in treatment options among the aging population, and increase in ageing population worldwide are the key drivers of this market.

Key players operating in the global atherosclerosis therapeutics market are Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson, Cardium Therapeutics, and The Medicine Company.

