Latest Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Industry-Market Research Report

The Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market is projected to grow from USD 151.6 Million in 2020 to USD 256.7 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.1%, between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market:

Evonik (Germany)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

SGL Group (Germany)

Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

The thermoplastic resin segment accounted for the largest share of the overall UD tapes market in 2019. These tapes are used in a large number of industries, including aerospace & defense and sporting goods. They are widely used in the aerospace & defense industry due to their toughness, high strength, moisture absorption resistance, high-performance properties, and ability to survive under high temperature conditions.

The aerospace industry accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the UD tapes market in 2019. This is due to the high demand for carbon fiber composites in commercial passenger aircraft. UD tapes have higher strength-to-weight capability than other traditional aerospace materials.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C Level – 35%, D Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: Europe – 42%, North America – 24%, APAC – 21%, South America- 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 7%

Competitive Landscape of Unidirectional Tapes Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Star

2.2 Pervasive

2.3 Emerging Companies

2.4 Emerging Leaders

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Market Share Analysis

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 New Product Launch

6.2 Merger & Acquisition

6.3 Joint Venture & Agreement

6.4 Collaboration

Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the UD tapes market based on fiber, resin type, end-use industry, and region. Fiber is divided into glass fiber and carbon fiber. With respect to resin type, the UD tapes market has been segmented into thermoplastic and thermoset. Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, sports & leisure and others

