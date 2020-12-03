Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market Size, Status, Scope and Growth Prospects

Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market: Introduction

Intra-abdominal pressure is defined as the pressure in the abdominal cavity which is a result of association between the abdominal wall and the viscera. Normal range of intra-abdominal pressure in a child is considered to be 0 mm Hg and in child on positive pressure ventilation is in a range of 1 to 8 mm Hg. In critically ill children it was approximately considered in a range of 4 to 10 mm Hg. Devices used in measurement of intra-abdominal pressure are termed as intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices. In critically ill patients, the intra-abdominal pressure incidence are rising along with the complications and the pressure levels up to 5 to 7 mmHg are considered to be critical for the patients. As per studies, intra-abdominal pressure equal or greater than 12 mm Hg are termed intra-abdominal hypertension.

As per research, intra-abdominal pressure incidence is higher across ICU patients leading to increase in demand for the intra-abdominal pressure devices. Moreover, rising risk factors such as abdominal surgery and massive fluid resuscitation are major contributors of the elevated intra-abdominal pressure in majority of the patients. The intra-abdominal pressure is likely to be measured at different positions such as in stable supine and in hemodynamic position. The intra-abdominal pressure is measured every six hours during a 24 hours frame and further could be measured only twice a day. Furthermore, progressive critical intra-abdominal pressure above 20 mm Hg is staged into abdominal compartmental syndrome (ACS).

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market

Growing intra-abdominal hypertension, rising admission in the intensive care units (ICU), rise in prevalence of geriatric population, and increase in incidence of intra-abdominal pressure in children are major factors propelling the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices. In mixed ICU population, incidence of intra-abdominal hypertension is estimated to be in a range of 30% to 50%. Moreover, incidence of abdominal compartmental syndrome (ACS) is estimated to be in a range of 4% to 8%.

Launching and availability of products utilized in the measurement of the intra-abdominal pressure amongst patients is boosting the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market. Also, presence of key players offering intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices is likely to boost the growth of the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices. Increase in number of cases of intra-abdominal hypertension amongst critically ill abdominal trauma patients is another driving factor for propelling the intra-abdominal pressure management devices. Inserting equipment such as catheters and pressure transducers in the abdominal cavity, stomach, and rectum many incur higher cost to the patients which may be a restraining factor for the growth of the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market. Complicated surgical techniques may incur elevation in the loculations and adhesion may provide false results of the patient’s conditions, which may poses a threat to the market growth.

North America to Lead Global Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market

In terms of region, the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices (IPMD) market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is projected to dominate the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices (IPMD) market during the forecast period, owing to higher prevalence and incidence of intra-abdominal hypertension and abdominal compartmental syndrome; adoption of innovative equipment; and rise in demand for disposable equipment. Increase in aging patient population, rising baby boomers, increase in gastrointestinal and trauma patient population are likely to propel the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices (IPMD) market in North America. Moreover, presence of key players and rise in chronic diseases leading to intra-abdominal hypertension are few other factors anticipated to propel the market in North America. Supportive health care expenditure, government initiatives, and demand for better treatment are factors anticipated to augment the market in North America.

Europe was the second largest market for global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices (IPMD) in 2019, followed by Asia Pacific. Rise in patient population suffering from trauma and chronic diseases leading to the intra-abdominal pressure are likely to drive the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices (IPMD) market in Europe. Emergence of key players offering various disposables and equipment managing intra-abdominal pressure condition are likely to augment the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices (IPMD) during the forecast period. This can be attributed to untapped potential markets in diagnosis and treatment of the intra-abdominal hypertension and other associated conditions in the region.

Key Players Operating in Global Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market

The global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices (IPMD) market is consolidated with the presence of a number of large players. Major players in the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices (IPMD) market are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

ConvaTec Group Plc

Holtech Medical

Potrero Medical

Nutrimedics S.A

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG,

SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd

Centurion Medical Products

Gaeltec Devices Ltd

