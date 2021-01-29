Latest Wafer Cleaning Equipment Industry- Market Research Report

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3519110

The Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market size is estimated to be USD 7.0 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach 11.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market:

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan)

Applied Materials (US)

LAM Research (US)

Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation (Japan)

The COVID-19 outbreak generated both demand-side and supply-side shocks rumbling across the global economy. Leading US-based wafer cleaning equipment providers, such as Applied Materials and LAM Research, have incurred significant losses owing to the pandemic spread.

Single wafer spray system is expected to be the fastest growing equipment segment of the wafer cleaning equipment market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the high precision feature of single wafer spray systems.

Memory application segment is expected to hold the largest share of the wafer cleaning equipment market, by application.The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for NAND memory in smart devices worldwide, increasing demand for memory due growing adoption of 5G network, high-precision cleaning required by memory devices, and the developing market for consumer electronics.

