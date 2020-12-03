Medical Adhesives Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period 2019-2027

Medical Adhesives Market: Introduction

Medical adhesives are chemical formulations that are used in adhering or bonding two different types of surfaces in medical procedures. Medical adhesives have been widely used in joint replacement therapies and a number of dental applications. However, they are now finding new applications in various medical procedures.

Adhesives and tissue sealing agents are emerging as a vital alternative to sealing staples and sutures. Some of these products are being employed as general hemostatic agents to control bleeding in the surgical field. Advancements in surgical sealants and glues over the years have led to development of procedure-specific products, particularly in situations wherein staples and sutures are difficult to employ. Surgical sealants are made of synthetic (polyethylene glycol) or naturally occurring materials (collagen) and are commonly used with staples or sutures to help completely seal internal and external incisions after surgery.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Medical Adhesives Market

Population in developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, and Japan is aging at a rapid pace. According to the U.S. Census Board, people above 65 years would account to 20% of the total population by 2030. According to the United Nations University (UNU), one million people reach 60 years of age every month globally. Furthermore, the percentage of global population above the age of 65 years is poised to increase from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. People in Japan have an average life expectancy of 83 years. About 21% of the country’s total population is aged above 65 (according to the U.S. Census Bureau).

Aging leads to tooth decay, tooth erosion, tooth tissue softening, and denture-related problems. These contribute significantly to growth of the dental adhesives and sealants market. Additionally, aging results in higher susceptibility to bone related injuries, weakening of joints, bleeding disorders, and other cardiovascular problems. Most of these issues are resolved through surgery, which requires usage of medical adhesives and sealants. Rise in incidence of these problems related to aging is anticipated to drive the demand for medical adhesives in the next few years.

Prosthetics Segment to Lead Global Market

The global medical adhesives market can be segmented based on product type and application

Based on product type, the global medical adhesives market can be divided into synthetic adhesives and natural adhesives. The synthetic adhesives can be further sub-segmented into acrylic, silicone, cyanoacrylate, polyethylene glycol, and others. The natural medical adhesives include collagen, fibrin, albumin, and others.

In terms of application, the global medical adhesives market can be classified into internal, external, and dental. Internal applications include tissue sealing, blood clotting, implant bonding, and tissue grafts. External applications comprise wound care, medical tapes, and contact devices such as syringes and catheters.

North America to Lead Global Medical adhesives Market

The global medical adhesives market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is the most densely populated region and comprises fastest growing economies: India and China. Increase in prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and higher road accident rates have demanded better wound closure products. This rise in demand is supported by rapidly developing health care industry in these countries. Permissive regulatory policies and favorable foreign trade policies would contribute to the growth of the medical adhesives market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Global Medical Adhesives Market

Leading players in the global medical adhesives market are:

3M Company

Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson

Baxter International Inc.

Medtronic plc

