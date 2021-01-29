Latest Magnetic Sensor Industry- Market Research Report 2020

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3633067

The Magnetic Sensor Market is projected to grow from USD 4.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.7% between 2020 and 2025. This report spread across 233 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 115 Tables and 76 figures are now available in this research.

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Allegro MicroSystems LLC (US)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Melexis (Belgium)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

ams AG (Austria)

In the magnetic sensor market, the demand for Hall ICs is higher than the demand for Hall elements, due to the simplicity of Hall ICs compared with Hall elements. The demand stems majorly from the automotive and consumer electronics industries.

Based on range, the >10 gauss segment held the largest share of the magnetic sensor market in 2019 and is expected to continue to grow with the same momentum in the future. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the major use of >10 gauss (Bias magnetic field sensor) technology in the automotive industry.

The position sensing segment held the majority share of the magnetic sensor market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the deployment of position sensors in automotive, consumer electronics, robotics, and healthcare industries.

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 42%, APAC – 21%, and RoW – 12%

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall magnetic sensor market and the sub segments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

