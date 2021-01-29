Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2015-2023

Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Share, Overview, Trends and COVID-19 Analysis, Forecast to 2023

The Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,025.1 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.19%.

The growth of the global swimming pool treatment chemicals market is driven by the growing popularity of swimming as a sport and recreational activity worldwide.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@chemicalindustrygrowth/ygaryDaf5

Swimming is considered as an excellent workout activity as it reduces stress; builds endurance, muscle strength, & cardiovascular fitness; tones muscles; and helps to maintain a healthy weight, heart, & lungs, which has resulted in increased spending on construction of private swimming pools. Additionally, the increase in residential construction has resulted in increased construction of new swimming pools, which is fueling the demand for swimming pool treatment chemicals at a significant rate globally, particularly in the US. The increased spending on construction of luxurious and elegant hotels having swimming pools and spas on account of the expanding tourism industry in Asia-Pacific, particularly in Indonesia and Philippines, is likely to propel the growth of the global swimming pool treatment chemicals market during the review period. Furthermore, the changing landscape of the fitness industry in the developing countries with growing enthusiasm for water leisure and sports activities is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the global swimming pool treatment chemicals market.

ALSO READ : https://marketresearch1.water.blog/2020/12/10/swimming-pool-treatment-chemicals-market-share-overview-trends-and-covid-19-analysis-forecast-to-2023/

Segment Analysis

The global swimming pool treatment chemicals market has been segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the global market has been divided into sodium hypochlorite, calcium hypochlorite, trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA), bromine, and others. The trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA) segment held the majority market share in 2018 and is expected to register significant CAGR during the review period. Trichloroisocyanuric acid is the most preferred swimming pool treatment chemical by various end users owing high chlorine content, lower contribution towards scaling, and high performance in exposure to sunlight. Furthermore, sodium hypochlorite, also known as liquid chlorine, is added in the swimming pool for water disinfection and oxidation and is highly effective against bacteria and biofilm, thus is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/commercial-airport-lighting-market-worldwide-analysis-competitive-landscape-future-trends-industry-size-and-regional-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-22

Based on end user, the global market has been divided into residential pool and commercial pool. The residential pool segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to register moderate CAGR during the forecast period. However, the commercial pool segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR owing to increasing investment for the construction of swimming pools in lavish hotels and other commercial facilities such as schools, public parks built by municipalities, club houses, and other lodging facilities.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automotive-anti-lock-braking-system-abs-market-2021-global-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-20

Regional Analysis

The global swimming pool treatment chemicals market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per MRFR analysis, North America dominated the global swimming pool treatment chemicals market and is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The US accounted for more than four-fifths of the value share of the North America swimming pool treatment chemicals market in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Europe accounted for the second-largest market share of 29.5% in 2018. Asia-Pacific is expected fastest-growing market for swimming pool treatment chemicals during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in the residential and commercial construction activities, growing GDP, and economic growth.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/saliva-collection-and-diagnostic-market-2021–global-research-activities-industry-overview-capital-investment-key-factors-comprehensive-analysis-trends-growth-factors-and-forecast-2021-01-18

Market Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes Solvay (Belgium), Olin Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema (France), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US), Ineos (UK), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), AGC Inc (Japan), Ercros S.A. (Spain), Yuzhoushi Weilite Chemical Co., Ltd (China), ICL (Israel), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India), Lenntech B.V. (The Netherlands), Nankai Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan) NIKOCHEM (JSC KAUSTIK) (Russia), NIPPON SODA CO., LTD (Japan), Al Ghaith Industries LLC (UAE), ODYSSEY MANUFACTURING CO (US), Kashyap Industries (India), and Heze Huayi Chemical Co., Ltd (China) are some to the prominent players in the global market.

Key Findings of the Study:

The global swimming pool treatment chemicals market is projected to reach over USD 886.9 million by 2025 at a 19% CAGR during the review period of 2019 to 2025.

North America dominated the global swimming pool treatment chemicals market with US being the leading market in the region.

The trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA) followed by sodium hypochlorite segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of market and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/