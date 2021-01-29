Bill C-12: What’s next of it and what will CYACA do 2022 sfddfg

X Games returns to Buttermilk in Aspen, Colorado for the 20th consecutive year January 29-31! Nearly 100 of the worlds top winter athletes will take center stage and will compete in biggest snow sport event of the year. X Games Aspen will have live coverage of the event on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Fans can follow along @AspenSnowmass & @XGames across social channels for behind-the-scenes look into X Games Aspen.

Click here to watch live

The tune-in schedule for the 20th consecutive X Games Aspen at Buttermilk Mountain is now available at XGames.com. After most major sporting events were put on hold following X Games Norway 2020, athletes will return to the world’s premier action sports competition from January 29-31, televised with live coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and X Games digital channels. The world’s best will battle it out for a podium spot in Ski and Snowboard competitions.

10:30 – 12:30 AM ET

Men’s Ski SuperPipe

Snowboard Knuckle Huck Encore

ESPN2

Saturday, January 30

1:00 – 6:00 PM ET

Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle

Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air

Women’s Ski Big Air Encore

ABC

8:00 – 8:45 PM ET

The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air

X Games YouTube & Facebook & Twitter & TikTok & ESPN App (Available globally with exceptions in Europe)

10:00 – 12:00 AM ET

Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe

Men’s Ski Big Air Encore

ESPN

Sunday, January 31

1:00 – 3:00 PM ET

Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle

Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Encore

ABC

8:30 – 11:00 PM ET

Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe

The Real Cost Men’s Snowboard Big Air

Wendy’s Ski Knuckle Huck

ESPN

Watch : Live Stream

Conveniently located ski-in/ski-out at the base of Buttermilk Mountain, The Inn at Aspen is an ideal resort for families and free-skiers alike. A ski school, ski rentals and the ticket office are all right there. Plus, it’s just minutes from downtown Aspen and Snowmass.

The only ski-in, ski-out hotel located at the base of the Buttermilk Ski Resort, the Inn at Aspen Hotel is an obvious choice for a ski vacation to the Aspen area in Colorado. The Inn at Aspen is a boutique hotel property with a variety of renovated room types available featuring unique décor.

The Inn at Aspen Hotel provides family-friendly amenities and services including free wireless internet access and an onsite restaurant and bar. Other on-site amenities include a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness room, complimentary parking and courtesy transportation to/from the Aspen Airport and downtown Aspen.

The Inn at Aspen is the host of ESPN television production and ESPN event staging operation teams. For reservations at The Inn at Aspen, check here.

X Games returns to Buttermilk in Aspen, Colorado for the 20th consecutive year January 29-31! Nearly 100 of the worlds top winter athletes will take center stage and will compete in biggest snow sport event of the year. X Games Aspen will have live coverage of the event on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Fans can follow along @AspenSnowmass & @XGames across social channels for behind-the-scenes look into X Games Aspen.

Watch Guide

Tune-in on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (In the U.S.)

Fri, January 29: 10:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ESPN2)

Sat., January 30, 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ABC)

Sat, January 30: 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ESPN)

Sun, January 31: 8:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ESPN)

Tune-in on YouTube

X Games YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/XGames/videos

Friday, Jan. 29, 2 pm ET, 12 pm MT: Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle: Watch on YouTube!

Friday, Jan. 29, 4 pm ET, 2 pm MT: Women’s Ski Big Air: Watch on YouTube!

Friday, Jan. 29, 8 pm ET, 6 pm MT: Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck: Watch on YouTube!

Friday, Jan. 29, 9 pm ET, 7 pm MT: Women’s Ski SuperPipe: Watch on YouTube!

Saturday, Jan. 30, 8 pm ET, 6 pm MT: The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air: Watch on YouTube!

Tune-in on Facebook

X Games Facebook Channel: https://www.facebook.com/XGames/

Friday, Jan. 29, 2 pm ET, 12 pm MT: Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle: Watch on Facebook!

Friday, Jan. 29, 4 pm ET, 2 pm MT: Women’s Ski Big Air: Watch on Facebook!

Friday, Jan. 29, 8 pm ET, 6 pm MT: Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck: Watch on Facebook!

Friday, Jan. 29, 9 pm ET, 7 pm MT: Women’s Ski SuperPipe: Watch on Facebook!

Saturday, Jan. 30, 8 pm ET, 6 pm MT: The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air: Watch on Facebook!

Tune-in on Twitter

X Games Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/XGames

International tune-in info

Outside of North America (Europe, Middle East, Africa & parts of Asia): Extreme Sports Channel l Highlights: Extreme Sports Channel

EMEA: ESPN Player, ESPNPlayer.com

Parts of Africa, Europe: ESPN Africa, check your local listings.

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, check your local listings.

Netherlands: Fox/ESPN Africa, check your local listings.

Israel: ONE, check your local listings.

Russia, CIS: Viasat Global LLC, check your local listings. l Highlights: Russia Extreme

Spain: TV3, check your local listings.

Germany, Austria, Switzerland: ProSieben.Sat1, check your local listings.

Finland: Elisa Viihde Sport

Switzerland: Swiss TV, check your local listings.

Serbia: Arena Sport, check your local listings.

U.K.: BT Sport-ESPN, check your local listings.

Turkey: S Sport, check your local listings.

Latin America: ESPNPlay.com

New Zealand: WatchESPN via the ESPN App.

Watch highlights on ABC

X Games Aspen, Anthology Part 1 and 2: Feb. 7, 3 p.m. ET

X Games Aspen, Anthology Part 3 and 4: Feb. 14, 3 p.m. ET

How can I watch Winter X Games?

To watch X Games Aspen 2021 on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, check the tune-in schedule here. X Games Aspen 2021 is also partially streamed live at Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for viewers in the United States and across ESPN’s online streaming services around the world.

Can I watch X Games at Buttermilk?

X Games Aspen will be a closed event and we will not allow spectators at the Buttermilk Terrain Park. Buttermilk will however be open for skiing and riding during January 29-31, 2021.

Can I ski or snowboard at Buttermilk during X Games Aspen?

Yes, all four Aspen Snowmass mountains will be open for skiing and riding during X Games Aspen. The terrain park at Buttermilk will be closed to the public as X Games Aspen is taking place. Lift tickets for skiing and riding at Aspen Snowmass can be purchased online here.

Where do I find the schedule for X Games Aspen 2021?

While X Games Aspen is closed to spectators, the TV broadcast schedule is available here.

Will discounted passes be available to college students?

Unfortunately, we will not be offering the College X Pass, as spectators will not be allowed at Buttermilk and concerts will not be taking place this year. All four Aspen Snowmass mountains will continue to be open for skiing and riding and lift tickets can be found here.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, X Games Aspen 2021 will be closed to the public and produced with comprehensive COVID-19 risk mitigation protocols in place for participants and staff.

New to the event will be a virtual experience, bringing the excitement of X Games Aspen to fans at home. The immersive and interactive environment will allow fans to explore and discover X Games content, interact with sponsors, and enter for a chance to win prizes

X Games returns to Buttermilk in Aspen, Colorado for the 20th consecutive year January 29-31! Nearly 100 of the worlds top winter athletes will take center stage and will compete in biggest snow sport event of the year. X Games Aspen will have live coverage of the event on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Fans can follow along @AspenSnowmass & @XGames across social channels for behind-the-scenes look into X Games Aspen.

The tune-in schedule for the 20th consecutive X Games Aspen at Buttermilk Mountain is now available at XGames.com. After most major sporting events were put on hold following X Games Norway 2020, athletes will return to the world's premier action sports competition from January 29-31, televised with live coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and X Games digital channels. The world's best will battle it out for a podium spot in Ski and Snowboard competitions.

Full Schedule The 2021 Winter X Games

Friday, January 29

2:00 – 3:00 PM ET

Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle

X Games YouTube & Facebook & Twitter & TikTok & ESPN App (Also available on ESPN Facebook and Twitter)

4:00 – 4:45 PM ET

Women’s Ski Big Air

X Games YouTube & Facebook & Twitter & TikTok & ESPN App (Also available on ESPN Facebook)

8:00 – 8:30 PM ET

Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck

X Games YouTube & Facebook & Twitter & TikTok & ESPN App (Also available on ESPN Facebook and Twitter)

9:00 – 10:00 PM ET

Women’s Ski SuperPipe

X Games YouTube & Facebook & Twitter & TikTok & ESPN App (Also available on ESPN Facebook)

10:30 – 12:30 AM ET

Men’s Ski SuperPipe

Snowboard Knuckle Huck Encore

ESPN2

Saturday, January 30

1:00 – 6:00 PM ET

Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle

Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air

Women’s Ski Big Air Encore

ABC

8:00 – 8:45 PM ET

The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air

X Games YouTube & Facebook & Twitter & TikTok & ESPN App (Available globally with exceptions in Europe)

10:00 – 12:00 AM ET

Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe

Men’s Ski Big Air Encore

ESPN

Sunday, January 31

1:00 – 3:00 PM ET

Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle

Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Encore

ABC

8:30 – 11:00 PM ET

Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe

The Real Cost Men’s Snowboard Big Air

Wendy’s Ski Knuckle Huck

ESPN

Watch : Live Stream

Conveniently located ski-in/ski-out at the base of Buttermilk Mountain, The Inn at Aspen is an ideal resort for families and free-skiers alike. A ski school, ski rentals and the ticket office are all right there. Plus, it’s just minutes from downtown Aspen and Snowmass.

The only ski-in, ski-out hotel located at the base of the Buttermilk Ski Resort, the Inn at Aspen Hotel is an obvious choice for a ski vacation to the Aspen area in Colorado. The Inn at Aspen is a boutique hotel property with a variety of renovated room types available featuring unique décor.

The Inn at Aspen Hotel provides family-friendly amenities and services including free wireless internet access and an onsite restaurant and bar. Other on-site amenities include a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness room, complimentary parking and courtesy transportation to/from the Aspen Airport and downtown Aspen.

The Inn at Aspen is the host of ESPN television production and ESPN event staging operation teams. For reservations at The Inn at Aspen, check here.

X Games returns to Buttermilk in Aspen, Colorado for the 20th consecutive year January 29-31! Nearly 100 of the worlds top winter athletes will take center stage and will compete in biggest snow sport event of the year. X Games Aspen will have live coverage of the event on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Fans can follow along @AspenSnowmass & @XGames across social channels for behind-the-scenes look into X Games Aspen.

Watch Guide

Tune-in on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (In the U.S.)

Fri, January 29: 10:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ESPN2)

Sat., January 30, 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ABC)

Sat, January 30: 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ESPN)

Sun, January 31: 8:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. MT: X Games Aspen 2021 (on ESPN)

Tune-in on YouTube

X Games YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/XGames/videos

Friday, Jan. 29, 2 pm ET, 12 pm MT: Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle: Watch on YouTube!

Friday, Jan. 29, 4 pm ET, 2 pm MT: Women’s Ski Big Air: Watch on YouTube!

Friday, Jan. 29, 8 pm ET, 6 pm MT: Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck: Watch on YouTube!

Friday, Jan. 29, 9 pm ET, 7 pm MT: Women’s Ski SuperPipe: Watch on YouTube!

Saturday, Jan. 30, 8 pm ET, 6 pm MT: The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air: Watch on YouTube!

Tune-in on Facebook

X Games Facebook Channel: https://www.facebook.com/XGames/

Friday, Jan. 29, 2 pm ET, 12 pm MT: Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle: Watch on Facebook!

Friday, Jan. 29, 4 pm ET, 2 pm MT: Women’s Ski Big Air: Watch on Facebook!

Friday, Jan. 29, 8 pm ET, 6 pm MT: Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck: Watch on Facebook!

Friday, Jan. 29, 9 pm ET, 7 pm MT: Women’s Ski SuperPipe: Watch on Facebook!

Saturday, Jan. 30, 8 pm ET, 6 pm MT: The Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air: Watch on Facebook!

Tune-in on Twitter

X Games Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/XGames

International tune-in info

Outside of North America (Europe, Middle East, Africa & parts of Asia): Extreme Sports Channel l Highlights: Extreme Sports Channel

EMEA: ESPN Player, ESPNPlayer.com

Parts of Africa, Europe: ESPN Africa, check your local listings.

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, check your local listings.

Netherlands: Fox/ESPN Africa, check your local listings.

Israel: ONE, check your local listings.

Russia, CIS: Viasat Global LLC, check your local listings. l Highlights: Russia Extreme

Spain: TV3, check your local listings.

Germany, Austria, Switzerland: ProSieben.Sat1, check your local listings.

Finland: Elisa Viihde Sport

Switzerland: Swiss TV, check your local listings.

Serbia: Arena Sport, check your local listings.

U.K.: BT Sport-ESPN, check your local listings.

Turkey: S Sport, check your local listings.

Latin America: ESPNPlay.com

New Zealand: WatchESPN via the ESPN App.

Watch highlights on ABC

X Games Aspen, Anthology Part 1 and 2: Feb. 7, 3 p.m. ET

X Games Aspen, Anthology Part 3 and 4: Feb. 14, 3 p.m. ET

How can I watch Winter X Games?

To watch X Games Aspen 2021 on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, check the tune-in schedule here. X Games Aspen 2021 is also partially streamed live at Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for viewers in the United States and across ESPN’s online streaming services around the world.

Can I watch X Games at Buttermilk?

X Games Aspen will be a closed event and we will not allow spectators at the Buttermilk Terrain Park. Buttermilk will however be open for skiing and riding during January 29-31, 2021.

Can I ski or snowboard at Buttermilk during X Games Aspen?

Yes, all four Aspen Snowmass mountains will be open for skiing and riding during X Games Aspen. The terrain park at Buttermilk will be closed to the public as X Games Aspen is taking place. Lift tickets for skiing and riding at Aspen Snowmass can be purchased online here.

Where do I find the schedule for X Games Aspen 2021?

While X Games Aspen is closed to spectators, the TV broadcast schedule is available here.

Will discounted passes be available to college students?

Unfortunately, we will not be offering the College X Pass, as spectators will not be allowed at Buttermilk and concerts will not be taking place this year. All four Aspen Snowmass mountains will continue to be open for skiing and riding and lift tickets can be found here.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, X Games Aspen 2021 will be closed to the public and produced with comprehensive COVID-19 risk mitigation protocols in place for participants and staff.

New to the event will be a virtual experience, bringing the excitement of X Games Aspen to fans at home. The immersive and interactive environment will allow fans to explore and discover X Games content, interact with sponsors, and enter for a chance to win prizes

