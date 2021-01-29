Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2015-2023

Non-Woven Fabrics Market Analysis, Growth, COVID-19 Overview, Demand and Industry Forecast 2023

The global non-woven fabrics market is predicted to acquire a stellar CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to the accelerating demand for personal care products, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Non-woven fabrics are referred to as textile fabrics which are made of parallel-laid, randomly laid, or cross-laid webs which are bonded together, either mechanically or chemically, with thermoplastic or adhesives fibers under heat and pressure. They are porous, flat sheets, made of separate fibers or plastic films or molten plastic and are generally used in the textiles industry. The structure of non-woven fabrics varies from harsh, soft-to-touch, crisp, and hard-to-tear, to extremely weak. They are extensively used in diapers, sanitary napkins, tea bags, filters, and textiles.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

Non-woven fabrics are considered to experience the highest growth in the textile industry. Over the last few years, the extent of non-woven textile fiber has surpassed fiber use for knitted, woven, and other textile products. Nonwoven fabric is occupying a major market share owing to the growing technological developments, rising awareness among the consumers, new product developments, and their pace in adopting nonwoven goods. Also, the growing medical and hygiene industries are contributing to the market growth. With increasing demand for hygiene and personal care products across the globe, the market for non-woven fabrics is estimated to flourish. The non-woven fabrics have also become an alternative to the polyurethane foams in several end-use industries such as packaging, building and construction, furniture, and automotive. With the increasing number of infrastructure development projects in developed as well as developing economies, the demand for non-woven fabrics is likely to trigger in the construction industry. Additionally, shifting consumer preferences towards hygiene products due to rising health awareness, better standards of living, changing lifestyles, and rising spending power in the developing countries are likely to fuel the product demand in the coming years.

On the flip side, the high production cost of COVID-19 analysis on non woven fabrics market size is one of the major factors considered to dampen the market growth during the appraisal period. Also, high cost of raw materials and growing strict mandates for the textile industry are some of the other concerns likely to slow down the market growth.

Non-Woven Fabrics Market Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global non woven fabrics industry are Johns Manville. A Berkshire Hathaway Company (US), KCWW (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), Freudenberg & Co. KG (Germany), Berry Global Inc. (US), Glatfelter (US), Suominen Corporation (Finland), Fitesa (US), TWE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and DowDuPont (US).

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market: Segmental Analysis

The global non-woven fabrics market has been segmented on the basis of technology, material, application, function, and region.

By mode of material, the global non-woven fabrics market has been segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), rayon, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), bio-composites, wood pulp, and others. Among these, the polypropylene (PP) non-woven fabrics is estimated to dominate the market as this segment finds application in diverse products varying from durable and strong geotextile to lightweight and disposable hygiene products and construction materials due to their durability, greater strength, and flexibility.

By mode of technology, the global non-woven fabrics market has been segmented into wet-laid, dry-laid, carded, spun melt, and others. Among these, the dry-laid technology is anticipated to create more opportunities in the market in the coming years. With the help of this technology, nonwoven fabric is made in continues process and thus leads to faster and low-cost belt speed. The technology is used on a large scale for the production of both disposable and durable products.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the non-woven fabrics market span across regions namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific region is considered to be the fastest and largest growing market and occupies 40% of the market share. Economies such as South Korea, India, and China are the some of the major contributors to the growth of the market. The growth has been attributed to the burgeoning demand for the product in several end-use industries such as personal care and cosmetics, healthcare, building and construction, and automotive.

North America is anticipated to occupy the second-largest share in the coming years. U.S. is considered to be the leading region owing to the presence of an already established reconstruction of infrastructure and transportation industry in the country.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of market and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

