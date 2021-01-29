Unit Sales of Single Wafer Processing System Market to Soar During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased End-use Adoption

With incremental advancements in functionalities of electronic devices and the reductions in overall size of devices, the semiconductors being used in the devices are going through very fast changes. Systems meant for processes such as etching and cleaning of the wafers which are in turn converted into microchips have evolved significantly in terms of their accuracy. Wafers in recent years have moved towards finer dimensions and with that batch processing has failed to deliver above the needed statistical limits.
In past when the need of accuracy was less due to the bigger die size of the chip, Batch wafer processing systems were ideal in generating higher outputs at lower cost. However the adoption of single wafer processing systems has increased considerably as the cost of Single wafer processing systems has reduced and the machines have improved in terms of delivery times. Single wafer processing systems are used when the wafers are meant for usages in critical equipment and the volume of production in less in conjunction with high need for accuracy. Single wafer processing systems also provide the manufacturer with a flexibility of producing a small amount of wafers and are thus more preferred in niche applications.
Single Wafer Processing System Market: Drivers & Challenges
Single Wafer processing systems are being adopted to bring improvements in the overall process of chip manufacturing and the need for better accuracy and enablement of flexible production is driving the market. However Single wafer processing systems are still costlier than batch processing systems in some cases while also being more time taking in certain applications. This also impedes the adoption of Single wafer processing system in mass production and presents challenges in cost effectiveness at times.
Single Wafer Processing System Market: Segmentation,
Segmentation of Single Wafer Processing System, By End-Use:
- MEMS – Microelectromechanical Systems Manufacturing
- Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing
- Radio Frequency Devices Manufacturing
- LED Manufacturing
- Data Storage Manufacturing
- Others
Single Wafer Processing System Market: Competitive Landscape
- Key Players
- Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.
- Takada Corporation
- JST Manufacturing
- Tokyo Electron Limited
- Screen SPE USA LLC
- Akrion Systems LLC
- PVA Metrology & Plasma Solutions GmbH
- EV Group and ASM International.
Regional analysis for Single Wafer Processing System Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
