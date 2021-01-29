Building Thermal Insulation Market Growth Drivers, Size, Industry Revenue, Business Forecast to 2027

The global building thermal insulation market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Mineral Wool {Glass Wool, Stone Wool}, Foamed Plastics {Expanded Polystyrene [EPS], Extruded Polystyrene [XPS], Polyurethane [PU], Polyisocyanurate [PIR], and Other Foamed Plastics}, Cellulose, Aerogels, and Others), By End-Use (Residential and Non-residential), By Application Area (Floor & Basement, Wall, and Roof & Ceiling), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other building thermal insulation market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Players Functioning in Building Thermal Insulation Market are as following;

Armacell S.A.

Owens Corning

Knauf Insulation

DuPont

Cellofoam North America Inc.

BYUCKSAN

Bondor Indonesia

IMERYS Group

Evonik

Atlas Roofing Company

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

KCC Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Johns Manville

Need for Controlling Heat Transfer in Buildings will Add Impetus to Market

The rise in building and construction activities worldwide is a major driver promoting the building thermal insulation market growth. In addition to this, there is an increasing need to maintain an average temperature inside the buildings. This is done by decreasing the heat transfer between adjacent environments and reduce the carbon footprint by constricting the heat conduction to the external surroundings. This, coupled with the rise in energy cost will also boost the market in the forecast period. Moreover, rapid modernization and industrialization have propelled the installation of thermal insulation systems in commercial buildings to conserve energy, and this will aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis for Building Thermal Insulation Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Building Thermal Insulation Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Building Thermal Insulation Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

